Golden Disc Awards 2025 Complete Winners List:

Golden Disc Awards 2025 winners were announced by a star-studded line-up of celebrities at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday (January 4) and on Sunday (January 5). Popular K-pop bands and artists, including Zico, Lim Jae Hyun, Le Sserafim, IU, Aespa, and Lee Young Ji, were nominated for the Main Award (Bonsang).

Korean music lovers across the globe were curious to know who will take home the Grand Prize (Daesang) during the 39th annual Golden Disc Awards. The final winners in this category were chosen based on a 60 percent sales count until November 2024 and 40 percent expert panel scores.

The annual award ceremony was hosted by ASTRO members Cha Eun Woo, Mun Ka Young, and Sung Si Kyung. The K-pop artists and bands who performed on the award night include DAY6, ILLIT, aespa, NOWADAYS, SEVENTEEN, IVE, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, (G)I-DLE member Yuqi, IZNA, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, BIBI, Crush, KISS OF LIFE, TWS, the PROJECT 7 debut group, (G)I-DLE, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, and TXT.

The award show began without a live worldwide broadcast from at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan, at 8 pm KST. Here is how people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes.

How to Watch the 2025 Golden Disc Awards Online?

JTBC has announced the airdate for the pre-recorded broadcast of the annual award ceremony. The first day of the event will air online on Monday (January 6) at midnight. The second day of the pre-recorded award show will be telecast on Tuesday (January 7) at 1:20 am KST. Here is how to watch the 39th annual Golden Disc Awards online from anywhere in the world.

The glam event will air on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. Korean music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Philippines, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the main event online on various online streaming platforms.

Golden Disc Awards 2025 Complete Winners List:

Song of the Year (Digital Daesang)

Aespa - WINNER

Album Division Daesang (Grand Prize)

Digital Song Bonsang

(G)I-dle for Fate - WINNER

Aespa for Supernova - WINNER

Babymonster for Sheesh

Bibi for Bam Yang Gang - WINNER

Day6 for Welcome to the Show - WINNER

Illit for Magnetic - WINNER

IU for Love Wins All - WINNER

Ive for Heya - WINNER

Kiss of Life for Sticky

Le Sserafim for Easy

NewJeans for How Sweet - WINNER

Lee Mu Jin for Episode

Lee Young Ji for Small Girl (feat. D.O.)

Lim Jae Hyun for Rhapsody of Sadness

QWER for T.B.H

Riize for Love 119

Taeyeon for To. X - WINNER

TWS for Plot Twist - WINNER

Viviz for Maniac

Zico for Spot! (feat. Jennie)

Album Bonsang

(G)I-dle for 2

Aespa for Armageddon

Ateez for The World EP.Fin: Will

Babymonster for Drip

Baekhyun for Hello, World

BoyNextDoor for 19.99

Enhypen for Romance: Untold

Ive for Ive Switch

NCT 127 for Walk

NCT Dream for Dream()scape

NCT Wish for Steady

Nmixx for Fe3O4: Break

Plave for Asterum: 134-1

Riize for Riizing

Seventeen for Spill the Feels

Stray Kids for Ate

Tomorrow X Together for The Star Chapter: Sanctuary

Twice for With You-th

Yuqi for Yuq1

Zerobaseone for You Had Me at Hello

Rookie Artist of the Year

All(H)Ours

Ampers&One

BabyMonster

Illit - WINNER

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nowadays

One Pact

TWS - WINNER

Unis

Most Popular Artist – Female

(G)I-dle

Aespa

Babymonster

Bibi

Illit

IU

Ive

Kiss of Life

Le Sserafim - WINNER

NewJeans

Nmixx

Lee Young-ji

QWER

Taeyeon

Twice

Unis

Yuqi

Viviz

Most Popular Artist – Male

All(H)Ours

Ampers&One

Ateez

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

Day6

Lee Mu Jin

Lim Jae Hyun

NCT 127

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nowadays

One Pact

Plave - WINNER

Riize

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Tomorrow X Together

TWS

Zerobaseone

Zico

Artist of the Year

Best Producer

Best OST

Crush - WINNER

Next Generation

Kiss of Life - WINNER

Cosmopolitan Artist

NewJeans - WINNER

Best Band

Day6 - WINNER

Best Group

Le Sserafim - WINNER

Best R&B/Hip Hop Award

Best Performance

Best Solo Artist

Most Popular Group

Most Popular Artist Award