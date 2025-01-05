Golden Disc Awards 2025 Complete Winners List:

Golden Disc Awards 2025 winners were announced by a star-studded line-up of celebrities at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday (January 4) and on Sunday (January 5). Popular K-pop bands and artists, including Zico, Lim Jae Hyun, Le Sserafim, IU, Aespa, and Lee Young Ji, were nominated for the Main Award (Bonsang).
Korean music lovers across the globe were curious to know who will take home the Grand Prize (Daesang) during the 39th annual Golden Disc Awards. The final winners in this category were chosen based on a 60 percent sales count until November 2024 and 40 percent expert panel scores.
The annual award ceremony was hosted by ASTRO members Cha Eun Woo, Mun Ka Young, and Sung Si Kyung. The K-pop artists and bands who performed on the award night include DAY6, ILLIT, aespa, NOWADAYS, SEVENTEEN, IVE, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, (G)I-DLE member Yuqi, IZNA, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, BIBI, Crush, KISS OF LIFE, TWS, the PROJECT 7 debut group, (G)I-DLE, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, and TXT.
The award show began without a live worldwide broadcast from at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan, at 8 pm KST. Here is how people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes.
How to Watch the 2025 Golden Disc Awards Online?
JTBC has announced the airdate for the pre-recorded broadcast of the annual award ceremony. The first day of the event will air online on Monday (January 6) at midnight. The second day of the pre-recorded award show will be telecast on Tuesday (January 7) at 1:20 am KST. Here is how to watch the 39th annual Golden Disc Awards online from anywhere in the world.
The glam event will air on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. Korean music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Philippines, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the main event online on various online streaming platforms.
Golden Disc Awards 2025 Complete Winners List:
Song of the Year (Digital Daesang)
- Aespa - WINNER
Album Division Daesang (Grand Prize)
Digital Song Bonsang
- (G)I-dle for Fate - WINNER
- Aespa for Supernova - WINNER
- Babymonster for Sheesh
- Bibi for Bam Yang Gang - WINNER
- Day6 for Welcome to the Show - WINNER
- Illit for Magnetic - WINNER
- IU for Love Wins All - WINNER
- Ive for Heya - WINNER
- Kiss of Life for Sticky
- Le Sserafim for Easy
- NewJeans for How Sweet - WINNER
- Lee Mu Jin for Episode
- Lee Young Ji for Small Girl (feat. D.O.)
- Lim Jae Hyun for Rhapsody of Sadness
- QWER for T.B.H
- Riize for Love 119
- Taeyeon for To. X - WINNER
- TWS for Plot Twist - WINNER
- Viviz for Maniac
- Zico for Spot! (feat. Jennie)
Album Bonsang
- (G)I-dle for 2
- Aespa for Armageddon
- Ateez for The World EP.Fin: Will
- Babymonster for Drip
- Baekhyun for Hello, World
- BoyNextDoor for 19.99
- Enhypen for Romance: Untold
- Ive for Ive Switch
- NCT 127 for Walk
- NCT Dream for Dream()scape
- NCT Wish for Steady
- Nmixx for Fe3O4: Break
- Plave for Asterum: 134-1
- Riize for Riizing
- Seventeen for Spill the Feels
- Stray Kids for Ate
- Tomorrow X Together for The Star Chapter: Sanctuary
- Twice for With You-th
- Yuqi for Yuq1
- Zerobaseone for You Had Me at Hello
Rookie Artist of the Year
- All(H)Ours
- Ampers&One
- BabyMonster
- Illit - WINNER
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nowadays
- One Pact
- TWS - WINNER
- Unis
Most Popular Artist – Female
- (G)I-dle
- Aespa
- Babymonster
- Bibi
- Illit
- IU
- Ive
- Kiss of Life
- Le Sserafim - WINNER
- NewJeans
- Nmixx
- Lee Young-ji
- QWER
- Taeyeon
- Twice
- Unis
- Yuqi
- Viviz
Most Popular Artist – Male
- All(H)Ours
- Ampers&One
- Ateez
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- Day6
- Lee Mu Jin
- Lim Jae Hyun
- NCT 127
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nowadays
- One Pact
- Plave - WINNER
- Riize
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- Tomorrow X Together
- TWS
- Zerobaseone
- Zico
Artist of the Year
Best Producer
Best OST
- Crush - WINNER
Next Generation
- Kiss of Life - WINNER
Cosmopolitan Artist
- NewJeans - WINNER
Best Band
- Day6 - WINNER
Best Group
- Le Sserafim - WINNER
Best R&B/Hip Hop Award
Best Performance
Best Solo Artist
Most Popular Group
Most Popular Artist Award