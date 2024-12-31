The 2025 Golden Disc Awards will take place at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan, as a two-day event on Saturday (January 4) and Sunday (January 5). It is one of the most awaited K-pop awards shows, featuring a stellar lineup of bands and artists. The annual award show could begin at 8:30 pm KST.

However, people in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Philippines, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, cannot watch the glam event live online.

JTBC has released an official statement through its social media pages, explaining the reason for canceling the award show's live telecast. According to the statement, the award show's telecast will be replaced with pre-recorded broadcast keeping in mind the victims of the tragic Jeju plane crash on Sunday (December 29).

Here is the Complete Statement by JTBC:

This is the Golden Disc Awards Secretariat. First, we would like to express our deepest condolences to the victims of the recent airplane accident and their bereaved families. In solidarity with the nation mourning this great tragedy, the live broadcasts of the 39th Golden Disc Awards, originally scheduled for January 4 and 5, 2025, will be replaced with pre-recorded broadcasts. The new broadcast dates will be announced at a later time. Additionally, the red carpet events, planned for the same days, have been canceled. Specific details regarding ticket adjustments and related matters will be provided separately through the ticket vendors. Once again, we offer our heartfelt prayers for the victims and extend our deepest sympathies to their families.

How to Watch the 2025 Golden Disc Awards Online?

JTBC will announce the airdate for the pre-recorded broadcast of the annual award ceremony. Here is how to watch the 39th annual Golden Disc Awards online from anywhere in the world.

The glam event could air on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. Korean music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Philippines, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the main event online on various online streaming platforms.

Who is Hosting the Star-studded Ceremony?

ASTRO members Cha Eun Woo, Mun Ka Young, and Sung Si Kyung will host the annual award show. Si Kyung is returning as host for the ninth time. The viewers can expect him to lead the event with his smooth presentation and calming voice.

Eun Woo is hosting the award show for the second time. He received lots of love from the audience for his polished performance last year. The team-up between Eun Woo and Si Kyung could keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

Ka Young is hosting the glam event for the first time. Her reunion with True Beauty co-star Eun Woo and her foreign language skills increase the excitement of her fans. The viewers are looking forward to watching her connect with global K-pop fans with her language skills.

Who is Presenting the Golden Disc Awards 2025?

Park Eun Bin, Park Bo Gum, and Lee Dae Ho will present the awards in various categories this year. Dae Ho will attend the ceremony as a special presenter. Bo Gum will be presenting Album of the Year Daesang (Grand Prize) on Sunday (January 5). Eun Bin will present the Digital Song of the Year Daesang (Grand Prize) on Saturday (January 4).

"Park Eun Bin, Park Bo Gum, and Lee Dae Ho will be appearing as presenters at the 39th Golden Disc Awards, which will be held from January 4 to 5, 2025 at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome in Japan," the organizers shared.

Who is Performing at the Glam Event?

K-pop bands and artists, including DAY6, ILLIT, aespa, NOWADAYS, SEVENTEEN, IVE, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, (G)I-DLE member Yuqi, IZNA, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, BIBI, Crush, KISS OF LIFE, TWS, the PROJECT 7 debut group, (G)I-DLE, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, and TXT, will perform at the annual award show.

DAY6, ILLIT, aespa, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, BIBI, Crush, KISS OF LIFE, TWS, the PROJECT 7 debut group, and (G)I-DLE will set the stage on fire on the first day.

NOWADAYS, SEVENTEEN, IVE, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, (G)I-DLE member Yuqi, IZNA, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, and TXT will take the stage on the second day.

Who are the Nominees?

The annual award ceremony will honor excellence in South Korean music released between mid-November 2023 and early November 2024. The nomination categories include Digital Daesang (Song of the Year), Disc Daesang (Album of the Year), Digital Song Bonsang, Album Bonsang, Rookie Artist of the Year, and Most Popular Artist.

The winners in Digital Daesang (Song of the Year), Disc Daesang (Album of the Year), Digital Song Bonsang, Album Bonsang, and Rookie Artist of the Year are determined by considering 60% sales and 40% panelist votes. Most Popular Artists are selected by considering online votes.

Golden Disc Awards 2025 Nomination List:

Digital Song Bonsang

(G)I-dle for Fate

Aespa for Supernova

Babymonster for Sheesh

Bibi for Bam Yang Gang

Day6 for Welcome to the Show

Illit for Magnetic

IU for Love Wins All

Ive for Heya

Kiss of Life for Sticky

Le Sserafim for Easy

NewJeans for How Sweet

Lee Mu Jin for Episode

Lee Young Ji for Small Girl (feat. D.O.)

Lim Jae Hyun for Rhapsody of Sadness

QWER for T.B.H

Riize for Love 119

Taeyeon for To. X

TWS for Plot Twist

Viviz for Maniac

Zico for Spot! (feat. Jennie)

Album Bonsang

(G)I-dle for 2

Aespa for Armageddon

Ateez for The World EP.Fin: Will

Babymonster for Drip

Baekhyun for Hello, World

BoyNextDoor for 19.99

Enhypen for Romance: Untold

Ive for Ive Switch

NCT 127 for Walk

NCT Dream for Dream()scape

NCT Wish for Steady

Nmixx for Fe3O4: Break

Plave for Asterum: 134-1

Riize for Riizing

Seventeen for Spill the Feels

Stray Kids for Ate

Tomorrow X Together for The Star Chapter: Sanctuary

Twice for With You-th

Yuqi for Yuq1

Zerobaseone for You Had Me at Hello

Rookie Artist of the Year

All(H)Ours

Ampers&One

BabyMonster

Illit

NCT Wish

Nexz

Nowadays

One Pact

TWS

Unis

Most Popular Artist – Female

(G)I-dle

Aespa

Babymonster

Bibi

Illit

IU

Ive

Kiss of Life

Le Sserafim

NewJeans

Nmixx

Lee Young-ji

QWER

Taeyeon

Twice

Unis

Yuqi

Viviz

Most Popular Artist – Male