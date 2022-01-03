Golden Disc Awards 2022: Date, Time, Host, Lineup, and More

Golden Disc Awards 2022, also known as Golden Disk Awards or GDA, is the next big event of the Korean Music Industry. The event will begin with a live telecast on Saturday, and it will be available to watch online in different countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, and Malaysia.
After a fabulous New Year's Eve with two award shows and a music festival, K-pop fans have started counting down the days for the 36th annual award show. The ceremony will feature live onstage performances of global superstars, such as BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Seventeen, Stray Kids, and IU.
The organizers have already shared several details about this live event, including the date, time, venue, hosts, lineup, nominees, and streaming details. They are as below:
Date, Time, and Venue
Golden Disc Awards 2022 will begin with a live telecast from the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul at 3 pm KST on January 8. Though the ceremony was held as a two-day event for the previous years, the organizers have decided to hold it as a one-day event this year. The decision was made considering the ongoing pandemic situation.
The organizing committee revealed that the program will be held at a clean concert hall following the social distancing and quarantine guidelines.
Hosts and Lineup
Singer Sung Si Kyung will host the 36th annual Golden Disc Awards this year. He is taking up the role for the sixth time in a row. Other MCs of this year are Lee Da Hee and Lee Seung Gi. Da Hee has been hosting the award ceremony since 2020, and Seung Gi hosted the show for four consecutive years.
The artists confirmed to perform at the annual award ceremony include Aespa, Brave Girls, Big Mama, IU, STAYC, Stray Kids, Seventeen, Oh My Girl, The Boys, BTS, ENHYPEN, Jeon Somi, Heize, Lee Mujin, and Lim Young Woong.
Brave Girls and Mujin will perform for the first time at the Golden Disc Awards. Young Woong and Jeon Somi will showcase a special performance at the annual award ceremony.
Live Stream Details
The ceremony will begin with a live broadcast from the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul at 3 pm KST on January 8. The glam event will be available to stream at various platforms, including JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4.
Nomination List
The nominees were chosen considering the album release date, number of tracks, and sales. The project songs for various television programs and Original Sound Tracks (OSTs) of K-dramas will not be included in the nomination list.
Albums and Songs released between November 2020 and November 2021 will be considered for nomination. The albums with a total of six tracks, excluding the intro, instrumentals, and outro, will be considered for nominations in Album Division.
Golden Disc Awards 2022 Nomination List is as below:
Digital Song Division Bonsang
- Aespa for Next Level
- AKMU for NAKKA (with IU)
- ASH ISLAND for MELODY
- BEN for Lonely night
- Big Mama for One Day More
- Brave Girls for Chi Mat Ba Ram
- BTS for Butter
- Davichi for Just hug me
- (G)I-DLE for HWAA
- GyeongseoYeji and Jeon Gunho for If you lovingly call my name
- Heize for HAPPEN
- Huh Gak for How did we
- HyunA for I'm Not Cool
- ITZY for In the morning
- IU for Celebrity
- Jeon Somi for DUMB DUMB
- Joy for Hello
- Jung Dong Ha for I Still Love You
- Lee Mujin for Traffic Light
- Lee Ye Joon for On That Day
- Lim Young Woong for My Starry Love
- Oh My Girl for Dun Dun Dance
- Red Velvet for Queendom
- RosÃ© for On The Ground
- SHINee for Don't Call Me
- Sojeong for If You Were Still Here
- Song I Han for I will be your shining star
- STAYC for ASAP
- Taeyeon for Weekend
- TWICE for Alcohol-Free
Album Division Bonsang
- 2PM for MUST
- Aespa for Savage
- ASTRO for All Yours
- ATEEZ for ZERO: FEVER Part.3
- BTS for BE
- CRAVITY for HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE â€“ SEASON 3
- D.O. for Empathy
- ENHYPEN for DIMENSION: DILEMMA
- (G)I-DLE for I burn
- Golden Child for GAME CHANGER
- GOT7 for Breath of Love: Last Piece
- Kim Ho Joong for The Classic Album I â€“ My Favorite Arias
- ITZY for CRAZY IN LOVE
- IU for LILAC
- Key for BAD LOVE
- LOONA for [&]
- MONSTA X for One Of A Kind
- NCT for RESONANCE Pt. 2
- NCT 127 for Sticker
- NCT DREAM for Hot Sauce
- NU'EST for Romanticize
- ONEUS for BLOOD MOON
- PENTAGON for LOVE or TAKE
- SEVENTEEN for Attacca
- Stray Kids for NOEASY
- Super Junior for The Renaissance
- THE BOYZ for THRILL-ING
- TWICE for Taste of Love
- TXT for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE
- Yunho for NOIR
Rookie Artist of the Year
- Aespa
- EPEX
- Jo Yu Ri
- Kwon Eun Bi
- Lee Chan Won
- MIRAE
- OMEGA X
- PURPLE KISS
- STAYC
Golden Disc Awards 2022 Winners
The winners will be determined by considering fan votes, sales count, and expert panel decisions. Popularity award winners will be decided based on fan voting. But the Rookie Award Winners will be decided based on sales count and expert panel decision. While 40 percent of panel decisions will be considered for the award, 30 percent each of digital album sales and physical album sales will be taken into consideration.
The Bonsang and Daesang winners will be chosen based on a 60 percent sales count and 40 percent expert panel decision.