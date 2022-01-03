Golden Disc Awards 2022: Date, Time, Host, Lineup, and More

Golden Disc Awards 2022, also known as Golden Disk Awards or GDA, is the next big event of the Korean Music Industry. The event will begin with a live telecast on Saturday, and it will be available to watch online in different countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, and Malaysia.

After a fabulous New Year's Eve with two award shows and a music festival, K-pop fans have started counting down the days for the 36th annual award show. The ceremony will feature live onstage performances of global superstars, such as BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Seventeen, Stray Kids, and IU.

The organizers have already shared several details about this live event, including the date, time, venue, hosts, lineup, nominees, and streaming details. They are as below:

Date, Time, and Venue

Golden Disc Awards 2022 will begin with a live telecast from the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul at 3 pm KST on January 8. Though the ceremony was held as a two-day event for the previous years, the organizers have decided to hold it as a one-day event this year. The decision was made considering the ongoing pandemic situation.

The organizing committee revealed that the program will be held at a clean concert hall following the social distancing and quarantine guidelines.

Hosts and Lineup

Singer Sung Si Kyung will host the 36th annual Golden Disc Awards this year. He is taking up the role for the sixth time in a row. Other MCs of this year are Lee Da Hee and Lee Seung Gi. Da Hee has been hosting the award ceremony since 2020, and Seung Gi hosted the show for four consecutive years.

The artists confirmed to perform at the annual award ceremony include Aespa, Brave Girls, Big Mama, IU, STAYC, Stray Kids, Seventeen, Oh My Girl, The Boys, BTS, ENHYPEN, Jeon Somi, Heize, Lee Mujin, and Lim Young Woong.

Brave Girls and Mujin will perform for the first time at the Golden Disc Awards. Young Woong and Jeon Somi will showcase a special performance at the annual award ceremony.

Live Stream Details

The ceremony will begin with a live broadcast from the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul at 3 pm KST on January 8. The glam event will be available to stream at various platforms, including JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4.

Nomination List

The nominees were chosen considering the album release date, number of tracks, and sales. The project songs for various television programs and Original Sound Tracks (OSTs) of K-dramas will not be included in the nomination list.

Albums and Songs released between November 2020 and November 2021 will be considered for nomination. The albums with a total of six tracks, excluding the intro, instrumentals, and outro, will be considered for nominations in Album Division.

Golden Disc Awards 2022 Nomination List is as below:

Digital Song Division Bonsang

Aespa for Next Level

AKMU for NAKKA (with IU)

ASH ISLAND for MELODY

BEN for Lonely night

Big Mama for One Day More

Brave Girls for Chi Mat Ba Ram

BTS for Butter

Davichi for Just hug me

(G)I-DLE for HWAA

GyeongseoYeji and Jeon Gunho for If you lovingly call my name

Heize for HAPPEN

Huh Gak for How did we

HyunA for I'm Not Cool

ITZY for In the morning

IU for Celebrity

Jeon Somi for DUMB DUMB

Joy for Hello

Jung Dong Ha for I Still Love You

Lee Mujin for Traffic Light

Lee Ye Joon for On That Day

Lim Young Woong for My Starry Love

Oh My Girl for Dun Dun Dance

Red Velvet for Queendom

RosÃ© for On The Ground

SHINee for Don't Call Me

Sojeong for If You Were Still Here

Song I Han for I will be your shining star

STAYC for ASAP

Taeyeon for Weekend

TWICE for Alcohol-Free

Album Division Bonsang

2PM for MUST

Aespa for Savage

ASTRO for All Yours

ATEEZ for ZERO: FEVER Part.3

BTS for BE

CRAVITY for HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE â€“ SEASON 3

D.O. for Empathy

ENHYPEN for DIMENSION: DILEMMA

(G)I-DLE for I burn

Golden Child for GAME CHANGER

GOT7 for Breath of Love: Last Piece

Kim Ho Joong for The Classic Album I â€“ My Favorite Arias

ITZY for CRAZY IN LOVE

IU for LILAC

Key for BAD LOVE

LOONA for [&]

MONSTA X for One Of A Kind

NCT for RESONANCE Pt. 2

NCT 127 for Sticker

NCT DREAM for Hot Sauce

NU'EST for Romanticize

ONEUS for BLOOD MOON

PENTAGON for LOVE or TAKE

SEVENTEEN for Attacca

Stray Kids for NOEASY

Super Junior for The Renaissance

THE BOYZ for THRILL-ING

TWICE for Taste of Love

TXT for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

Yunho for NOIR

Rookie Artist of the Year

Aespa

EPEX

Jo Yu Ri

Kwon Eun Bi

Lee Chan Won

MIRAE

OMEGA X

PURPLE KISS

STAYC

Golden Disc Awards 2022 Winners

The winners will be determined by considering fan votes, sales count, and expert panel decisions. Popularity award winners will be decided based on fan voting. But the Rookie Award Winners will be decided based on sales count and expert panel decision. While 40 percent of panel decisions will be considered for the award, 30 percent each of digital album sales and physical album sales will be taken into consideration.

The Bonsang and Daesang winners will be chosen based on a 60 percent sales count and 40 percent expert panel decision.