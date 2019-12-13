The organisers of Golden Disc Awards 2020 have revealed the names of hosts for this year. Popular South Korean singers Lee Seung Gi and Sung Si Kyung will be returning as hosts of the annual award ceremony again this year. During the star-studded event, they will be joined by popular actresses Lee Da Hee and Park So Dam.

With his return in 2020, Si Kyung will be creating a new record of hosting the event for four consecutive years. He has been hosting the show since 2017. For the past three years, he was the main host for the second day of the event that mainly focussed on physical album sales. This year, he will be hosting the first day of the ceremony along with Lee Da Hee. The first day will focus on digital album sales.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi will be returning as a host of Golden Disk Awards for the third consecutive year. For the past two years, he was a MC (main conductor) for the physical album sales and he will be hosting the second day of the event this year along with actress Park So Dam.

The two new MCs of this year – Park So Dam and Lee Da Hee – are hosting a live event for the first time in their professional lives. Da Hee has already proved her excellence in hosting a show through various reality shows, including 2011 variety show Food Essay, 2015 KBS show Entertainment Weekly and 2019 Mnet program Queendom. But it will be a first time experience for So Dam.

Golden Disc Awards 2020 will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul for two days – January 4 and 5, 2020 – and it will be streamed live through JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. K-Pop fans from various parts of the world, such as Singapore, Japan, China, India, the US and the UK, can also watch the ceremony live through VLive.

Popular South Korean singers and K-Pop bands who have confirmed to perform at the annual award ceremony this year are BTS, SEVENTEEN, MAMAMOO, TWICE, JANNABI and Paul Kim.

Mark the calendar and stay stunned for more details about the 34th annual Golden Disk Awards.