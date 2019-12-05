The awards season in the Korean music industry continues to treat the K-Pop fans worldwide with new surprises. After the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2019, it is time to wait for the Golden Disc awards 2020, which will happen in a matter of weeks.
The annual event will be back with a two-day ceremony in less than a month's time. The first day of the award ceremony will focus on digital album sales and the second day will deal with physical albums. That means there is not much time left for the music lovers to know which artistes and behind-the-scene talents will be receiving awards for their outstanding performances this year.
It is also worth noting that K-Pop fans will not get a chance to vote for their favourite artistes once again this year. According to the organisers, it is to ensure "fairness" and "objectivity" to the "most prestigious" award ceremony of the Korean music industry.
Here is what you need to know about Golden Disc Awards 2020:
- Date and venue: The 34th annual award ceremony will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul for two days – 4th and 5th of January 2020. As mentioned above, the first day will focus on digital album sales and the second day will deal with physical albums.
- Nominations: All the albums and songs that were released between October 2018 and October 2019 will be eligible for competing with each other. The complete list of nominees for this year will be revealed by the organisers on December 6 through the event's official website.
-
Host: Kang Sora and Sung Si Kyung were hosting the second day of the event for the last three years. It remains to be seen if they will continue to do so or the organisers will introduce new MC's (main conductors) this year.
- Judgement: The winners for this year will be declared by evaluating the album sales and judging panel's decision. The judging panel for this year will include a total of 50 professional from the Korean entertainment industry, including music directors, critics and reporters. During the evaluation process, 40 percent of their analysis will be taken into consideration.
- Celebrity Line-up: The organisers are yet to release the celebrity line-up for this year. Stay tuned to know more about it.
- Live Streaming Details: The 34th Golden Disk Awards will be broadcast live through JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC 4. K-Pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, India, China, Singapore and the UK may also get a chance to watch the annual award ceremony live through VLive. For the past two years, the broadcasting network has been streaming the event live.