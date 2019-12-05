The awards season in the Korean music industry continues to treat the K-Pop fans worldwide with new surprises. After the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2019, it is time to wait for the Golden Disc awards 2020, which will happen in a matter of weeks.

The annual event will be back with a two-day ceremony in less than a month's time. The first day of the award ceremony will focus on digital album sales and the second day will deal with physical albums. That means there is not much time left for the music lovers to know which artistes and behind-the-scene talents will be receiving awards for their outstanding performances this year.

It is also worth noting that K-Pop fans will not get a chance to vote for their favourite artistes once again this year. According to the organisers, it is to ensure "fairness" and "objectivity" to the "most prestigious" award ceremony of the Korean music industry.

Here is what you need to know about Golden Disc Awards 2020: