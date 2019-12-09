The 34th Golden Disc Awards will kick-start in less than a month's time and the organisers have released some new details about the event. They have released the list of celebrities who have confirmed to perform at the ceremony.

The first lineup of K-Pop bands and singers who will be part of the award night are BTS, SEVENTEEN, MAMAMOO, TWICE, JANNABI and Paul Kim. The organisers also revealed that only the members of TWICE will perform on both the days of the event.

The Golden Disc Awards will be held in Seoul

Singer Paul Kim and the members of JANNABI and MAMAMOO will be performing on the first day of the award ceremony along with the members of TWICE. The day will focus on digital album sales. On the second day of the event, the members of TWICE will be back with some new performances. The day will focus on physical album sales and it will also feature the performances of popular K-Pop bands BTS and SEVENTEEN.

Golden Disc Awards 2020 will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul for two days – January 4 and 5. It will be broadcasted live in Korea through JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. The K-Pop fans from various parts of the world, including Singapore, China, Japan, India and the US, can watch the event live on VLIVE.

Check out the nomination list for 34th Golden Disk Awards below: