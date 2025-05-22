Gold Prices Surge to Weekly Highs as US Political Tensions, Weaker Dollar Drive Safe-Haven Demand

Gold prices have shown significant fluctuations in the month of May due to shifting economic indicators, geopolitical tensions, and investor sentiments. Prices climbed in the beginning of the month on strong safe-haven interest given global uncertainty, but a mid-month correction saw a dip as the dollar temporarily rallied and profit-taking kicked in.

Sentiment in the U.S., driven by some people placing event-driven bets, increased fiscal worries, and political instability, led to a pickup in gold during the final days of May. This resurgence of interest created the perfect setup for a sharp midweek climb and yet again etched the yellow metal as a reliable hedge during volatile times.

On Wednesday, gold prices rose for the second time this week to their highest level in more than seven days. Spot gold climbed 0.8% to $3,314.48 an ounce, with U.S. gold futures up 1% to $3,317.20. The U.S. dollar weakened, reaching a two-week low against major global currencies, making gold more affordable for foreign buyers and sparking demand.

Moreover, after the credit rating agency Moody's lowered its expectations for the U.S. economy, an uptick came. It sent shivers down investors' spines and increased the pressure on America's mounting $36 trillion debt. It caused investors to panic and flock to the market, increasing gold's attractiveness as a safe haven.

Market analyst Giovanni Staunovo explains that the $3,300 mark acted as a key support level, drawing buyers into the market amid rising fiscal concerns. "The weaker dollar resulting from these worries is supporting gold prices," he said.

The United States' political uncertainty intensified the situation. President Donald Trump told House Republicans at a private meeting to not push for additional changes to his tax bill (that features tax cuts and Medicaid eligibility restrictions). But some lawmakers remained hesitant, and the future of the legislation remains uncertain. This persistent political seesawing increases market volatility and causes investors to flock to gold for safety.

Other precious metals had mixed patterns. Silver increased by 0.3 percent to $33.17 per ounce, and platinum declined by 0.7 percent to $1,046.26.