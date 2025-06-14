Gold Prices Surge as Middle East Tensions Rise and Rate Cut Hopes Grow

Markets jittered on Friday as new tensions in the Middle East sent tremors through global finance. Investors fled to gold as a haven in a world of elevated geopolitical risk. The increase comes amid heightened tensions following reported strikes on key facilities, which has heightened fears of a protracted conflict.

Spot gold rose 1.7% to $3,439.79 an ounce, extending weekly advances to over 4%. U.S. gold futures also rose by the same margin, coming closer to the all-time high marked in April. Analysts cite mounting geopolitical stress and hobbling economic conditions as the impetus.

Analysts noted that any response to the attacks could trigger further market volatility. Many investors are holding onto gold as a protective measure against escalating conflict. The current market reaction reflects both fear and calculated positioning, as traders look to safeguard their portfolios in an increasingly unstable global environment.

The rally also gained support from weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data earlier in the week. The most recent Consumer Price Index report showed a less-than-expected increase, leaving speculation open as to whether the central bank would start cutting interest rates as soon as September. That, along with falling bond yields and a weaker dollar, was supportive of gold.

Long-term sentiment is maintaining an upbeat outlook. In the case of gold, analysts predict the metal could climb to $3,700 by the close of 2025, perhaps hitting $4,000 as soon as the middle of 2026, driven by central bank buying and economic turmoil. More and more banks are now also predicting that gold will rise over the next 12 months.

Demand for physical gold on the ground cooled off a little in the main Asian markets. In India, prices climbed above 100,000 rupees for 10 grams, discouraging retail buying. Even so, investors in general continue to covet gold for its historical role as a safe haven during times of turmoil.

Silver slipped 0.3 % to $36.24, but weekly gains still stand. Platinum dropped 3.9%; however, it recorded a gain of 6.3% for the week, and palladium declined 0.3%. In the end, precious metals gained as investment caution kicked in and the economic outlook changed.