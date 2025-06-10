Gold Edges Up as Investors Await US–China Talks and Inflation Data

There was the aroma of uncertainty lingering over trading desks on Tuesday. As gold crept up, investors struggled with the hope that diplomatic talks between the U.S. and China might bring about peace of mind. Many thought it was only one data point away from relief—or dashed hopes—when U.S. inflation figures land this week.

Gold spot added 0.3% to $3,336.33 per ounce as of 12:24 GMT after having fallen previously to $3,301.54. American gold futures also reported modest advances, increasing 0.1% to $3,357.20. The uptick could not, however, muster full-fledged bullishness. "Gold found certain support during the dip-buying, but the uptick did not reflect bullishness," said Reliance Securities senior commodity analyst Jigar Trivedi.

Meanwhile, top U.S.–China trade officials gathered in London for the next round of discussions. They aim to defuse tensions that have spread beyond tariffs to cover critical issues such as rare earth materials. The temporary suspension of tit-for-tat tariffs, which took effect last month, has provided some relief to global markets.

Gold prices remained largely unchanged last week, although they successfully held support near the $3,330 level. Much of that resilience is attributed to China's continued gold imports through Hong Kong, with the latest data showing another increase, signaling strong physical demand. In line with this trend, analysts suggest that the upcoming U.S. CPI data could influence short-term movements, with some expecting prices to approach $3,500 if trade risks and inflationary pressures persist.

Next week's spotlight is firmly on the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), scheduled for release on Wednesday. This key inflation metric will be the Federal Reserve's most significant data point ahead of its June 17–18 policy meeting. Market sentiment remains cautious. Investors have revised their expectations from two anticipated rate cuts to just one, likely in October 2024. "Traders will likely wait for the upcoming CPI data, which could provide the first clear signals of the Fed's next move," market analysts said.

The United States dollar has weakened marginally this week, which has supported gold recovery. A modestly lower dollar can be supportive of gold, as it makes the metal cheaper for buyers using other currencies. Should the CPI data reveal that inflation has slowed, it may increase the likelihood of a rate reduction in September or October. This could give the metal a further boost.

Other precious metals also recovered. Spot silver was unchanged at 36.72 dollars per ounce, not far from a 13-year top. While palladium lost 1.4% to 1,059.02 dollars, platinum eased 0.1% to 1,218.85.

Global oil production also increased as OPEC+ nations pumped 26.75 million barrels per day in May, helping put a lid on broader commodity markets and soothing inflation concerns.

As markets await the CPI print and updates from London trade discussions, gold remains on cautious footing, balancing between data-driven recovery and lingering global trade concerns.