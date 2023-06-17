'God Save the Queen, Man': Biden's Bizarre Comment at the End of Gun Control Speech Leaves Audience Puzzled [WATCH]

President Biden surprised his audience by concluding his remarks with the phrase, "God save the Queen, man," during a speech on gun control at the University of Hartford's campus in Connecticut. This unexpected signoff left journalists and listeners puzzled, especially after he had previously cautioned the audience about their potential liability for car theft incidents.

The 80-year-old president's closing statement left in audience confused and surprised. However, this was not all. Biden went on babbling throughout the speech that included light-hearted remarks about his age, as he joked about being 110 years old, and included some of his well-known catchphrases, such as "don't make me a dog-faced lying pony soldier."

God Save the President

Biden made a visit to West Hartford, Connecticut as the keynote speaker at the National Safety Communities Summit, an event focused on gun control. He was introduced by Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, who has been actively engaged in the matter for a considerable time.

However, at the end of his speech, President Biden made a peculiar reference to Queen Elizabeth II, saying, "God save the Queen, man," despite the fact that it had been nine months since her funeral.

He then gestured to his aides, seeking guidance on how to exit the stage and take photographs.

"Several of you have asked me why he might have said that," Todd Gillman of the Dallas Morning News wrote in a pool report describing the moment.

"I have no idea. Other poolers likewise have no idea."

Later, on Friday, Olivia Dalton, the deputy White House press secretary, informed reporters that President Biden's comment was directed towards someone in the crowd, but no further details or clarifications were provided.

"God Save the Queen" was the name of the British national anthem and a symbol of nationalistic sentiment during Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign. However, following her death in September, her son Charles III succeeded her, leading to a change in the anthem and royalist motto to "God Save the King."

President Biden's recent confusing remark, referencing the Queen, brings to mind an earlier incident in September 2021 when he asked, "Where's Jackie?" as he searched for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), despite publicly expressing grief over her passing and even reaching out to her family to offer condolences a month earlier.

When reporters questioned President Biden's mental acuity after that incident, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not admit any mistake on the president's part. Instead, she explained that Biden was inquiring about the deceased congresswoman because she was still prominently on his mind.

Biden and His Gaffes

Understandably, Friday was one of those occasions when Biden was in the mood to joke but not before showing his disgust of the rampant incidents of gun violence across the nation.

Biden expressed his deep frustration at the persisting occurrence of gun violence in America, exclaiming that there are victims of such violence "every damn day!" He reiterated his commitment to banning AR-15s and promoting various other gun control measures.

"Folks, it's time once again that we ban AR-15 rifles ... high capacity magazines," he said. He also pushed for universal background checks.

"A lot of you are tired. You're tired. No, I get it. Try being 110 and doing it again," he said to laughs. "All kidding aside, a lot of people are frustrated."

"If any one of you drove up to the parking lot here today, got out of your car, left a key in your car and a kid comes along â€” 13-14 years old â€” gets in your car, takes it on a joyride and kills someone â€” guess what? You're liable," Biden said.

"Why should that not be the case if you don't lock your weapon?"

Contrary to President Biden's statement during his speech, Claims Journal, an insurance-focused publication, states, "The majority common law rule among the 50 states is that the owner of a stolen vehicle will not be held liable for damages when the vehicle is stolen and then involved in an accident that causes injury or property damage."

The journal notes, however, that some states and cities have laws "that prohibits an owner from leaving keys in an unlocked vehicle, or otherwise holds the owner liable [and] the liability of the owner will usually depend on the facts of the case."

According to a chart compiled by law firm Matthiesen, Wickert & Lehrer, specific jurisdictions where car owners could potentially face civil liability for the actions of thieves are Hawaii, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Washington, DC, particularly if they left their keys in the car.

However, in states such as Connecticut and New Jersey, courts have ruled that car owners can be held liable if leaving the keys in the car contributes to a foreseeable theft, considering factors such as recent car thefts in the area.

Before Biden's monarchical sign-off, he made several attempts at humor during his speech. This included joking about his age, playfully stating that he was "a little under 103" and "110" years old.

Towards the end of his speech, Biden engaged with the audience by inquiring if the weather forecast predicted rain, suggesting that he would be available for photos if rain was not expected.