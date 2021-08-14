As the Taliban advance in Afghanistan by capturing major provinces, it intends to spread Islamic law across the world. The chilling statement was given by one of its commanders during an interview with CNN in the country's Ghazni province.

On Saturday, the insurgent group captured Logar province, situated less than 80 kilometres south of Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

'Jihad Will Not End Until the Last Day'

Speaking to CNN's Clarissa Ward, from the remains of Combat Outpost Andar in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, Taliban Commander Muhammed Arif Mustafa revealed the long-term plans of the terror outfit.

On being asked if they ever attacked the base when it was occupied by the American military, Mustafa said that they undertook several operations which also included the use of IEDs. "The Americans had their helicopters, weapon and tanks on the ground. We mujahideens resisted very well," he said.

"It is our belief that one day mujahideens will have victory and Islamic law will come not to just Afghanistan but all over the world. We are not in a hurry. We believe it will come one day. Jihad will not end until the last day," said Mustafa.

As Taliban inches towards capturing the country's capital, the US embassy in Kabul has asked its staff to destroy sensitive documents and computers as well as items "which could be misused in propaganda efforts."

US Embassy Issues Memo to Destroy Sensitive Material

CNN reported that the memo spoke about the facilities that would provide "destruction support" daily. It asked the staff to "please take advantage and reduce the amount of sensitive material on the property," including papers and electronics.

"Please also include items with embassy or agency logos, American flags, or items which could be misused in propaganda efforts," it said.

It also included the details of ways that would be adopted to destroy the materials, including burn bins, a disintegrator, an incinerator and a compacter and heavy-duty equipment.

Speaking to the outlet, a spokesperson of the State Department said that it was part of the standard procedure to minimize the US footprint.

"Drawdowns at our diplomatic posts around the world follow a standard operating procedure designed to minimize our footprint across various categories, including staffing, equipment, and supplies. Embassy Kabul is conducting their drawdown in accordance with this standard operating procedure," said the spokesperson.