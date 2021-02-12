A mysterious video shared by a Facebook user who goes by the name Jae Luna is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The video apparently shot from Arizona on February 09 shows multiple flying objects in the night skies. Interestingly, the unidentified flying objects (UFO) spotted in the skies had the shape of a triangle, and it has made several people believe that the infamous Phoenix Lights have returned.

Eyewitness Statement

"Phoenix lights 2.0 UFOs in Arizona!I experienced some UFOs tonight. They seemed to be traveling between dimensions in my opinion," says Jae Luna.

In the initial moments of the video, two illuminated flying objects can be seen in the skies, but soon, one object disappeared shocking Luna who was capturing the video using his smartphone. After some seconds, the second UFO also disappeared from the skies.

Scott C Waring Analyzes UFO Event

As the video went popular, it was analyzed by Scott C Waring, a self-styled alien hunter who is currently operating from Taiwan. Waring, in his recent blog post, suggested that fighter jets from Luke Air Force base might have encountered these flying objects. According to Waring, USAF jets will scramble only if something dangerous is happening in the skies.

"USAF jets only scramble to investigate unknown craft in the area and would never be told to investigate military flares, hot air balloons, or even Venus. This is 100% proof that even the USAF saw these glowing lights in the sky as an unknown craft," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Waring also suggested that there could be a secretive alien underground base near the area where these UFOs were spotted.

Phoenix Lights: All You Need to Know

The Phoenix Lights event happened on March 13, 1997, when several unidentified flying objects were spotted in the skies over the U.S. states of Arizona, Nevada, and the Mexican state of Sonora. Even though the US military has classified these flying objects as military flares, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that these UFOs could be most probably space ships developed by aliens.