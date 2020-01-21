The International Monetary (IMF) Fund painted a gloomy picture of the global economy on Monday. The IMF further trimmed its 2020 global growth forecast to 3.3% in 2020 citing reasons of lower growth in India. The IMF also warned that the global outlook remains sluggish with no clear signs of recovery in the near term.

Global economy is slowing at a faster rate than expected and the International Monetary Fund had earlier cited reasons that slowdown in China coupled with sharper-than-expected slowdowns in India and other emerging economies could take a toll on the world's economic health. The Washington-based world body also revised and lowered global growth forecast for 2019.

A gloomy picture

The IMF showed its growing concern over the slowing global economy. On Monday, it once again lowered its global growth forecast to 3.3% in 2020 from 2.9% in 2019. This will be the slowest pace since the global financial crisis a decade ago. The International Monetary Fund cut global growth by 0.1% for both 2019 and 2020.

For 2021, IMF has forecast slightly better growth of 3.4%. However, that too is a downward revision of 0.2% from the forecast earlier made in October. The body said that the downward revision was mainly because of sharper-than-expected slowdown in India. In a huge downward revision, IMF cut India's growth forecast to 4.8% from 6.1% in 2019 projected in October last year.

Growth in India and other emerging economies a concern

India's GDP has been on the decline and that has been a cause of concern amid a contraction of credit and stress in the non-bank sector. The International Monetary Fund lowered India's growth forecast by 1.2% to 5.8% in 2020. However, it said that fiscal and monetary stimulus is likely to help lift India's growth to 6.5% once again in 2021. The IMF also lowered growth forecasts for Mexico and Chile owing to weakness in investments and social unrest, respectively. Per the IMF's new forecast, Mexico will grow a meager 1% in 2020

Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, in a statement, said, "The projected recovery for global growth remains uncertain. It continues to rely on recoveries in stressed and underperforming emerging market economies, as growth in advanced economies stabilizes at close to current levels." Earlier, the IMF had showed concerns over China's slowing economy and the growing trade tension between the US and China and had lowered its 2019 forecast.

China-US trade deal boosting sentiments

IMF said that the signing of US-China phase one trade deal has somewhat lifted market sentiments, which last year had slowed GDP growth. However, the body cautioned that there are still tentative signs of manufacturing activity and trade slowing.

Moreover, the International Monetary Fund said that it expects no further tensions to escalate between the world's two largest economies, which otherwise could further take a toll on global growth. Citing the phase one trade truce, IMF also upgraded China's by 0.2% to 6% in 2020. However, Fund didn't upgrade USA's growth. Instead it lowered its forecast by 0.1% in 2020. Besides, Euro Zone's growth too was lowered by 0.1% to 1.3% in 2020 on grounds of slowing domestic demand in Spain and manufacturing activity in Germany.