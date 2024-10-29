Gisele Bundchen Is Pregnant with Her First Child with Jujitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Two Years after Divorce with Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly expecting her third child, her first with her jujitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. This news comes exactly two years after the former Victoria's Secret model and ex-NFL star Tom Brady, 47, finalized their divorce. According to a source cited by People on Monday, Bundchen, 44, and Valente, 35, are welcoming a new baby.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source close to the star told People. Bundchen already has two children with Brady: a 14-year-old son, Benjamin Rein, and an 11-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake.

New Member in New Family

The retired NFL player is also the father of 17-year-old John "Jack" Edward Thomas, whom he shares with his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Bundchen and Brady announced and finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage, agreeing to joint custody of their children at the time of their separation.

Bundchen was seen on October 23 wearing a loose-fitting sweater that concealed her stomach. She seemed to have a small bump and used her handbag to cover her midsection.

She notably also did not participate in the revamped Victoria's Secret fashion show on October 15, despite being one of the brand's legendary Angels.

Bundchen is said to have first met Valente when Benjamin began taking jujitsu lessons at his academy, after which Bundchen decided to join in and follow her son's lead.

"Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself," the model told Dust Magazine in 2022 about beginning studying jujitsu. "But when I brought [my son] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense."

Rumors about Bundchen and Valente dating started in November 2022 when the two were seen together in the Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica along with her two children.

Initially Denied Affair

At that time, they denied being in a romantic relationship. However, a source told People in February 2024 that Bundchen and Valente actually began dating in June 2023. "They're taking it slow," the insider told the outlet at the time. "They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other."

Another source said of Joaquim, "He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce."

The couple is said to have connected over similar life experiences.

"They come from similar backgrounds," the source added. "They both left Brazil very young. They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living."

Bundchen spoke about her relationship with Valente for the first time in March during an interview with the New York Times while promoting her cookbook, "Nourish."

"This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," she said. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."

Bündchen also refuted claims that she and Valente started their relationship before her separation from Brady, stating, "That is a lie."

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," Bundchen went on. "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family."