Girls' Generation Seohyun Cast in New BDSM Netflix Movie Moral Sense Amid Controversy

Girl's Generation's Seohyun has been cast in the new Netflix movie Moral Sense with a BDSM plot. The film is based on the webcomic of the same name. Seohyun will play the role of Jung Ji Woo and U-KISS member Lee Jun Young will play her co-worker Jung Ji Hoo's role.

It is a story about two people who have S&M (Sadomachoism) and BDSM fantasies. BDSM is an acronym that describes aspects of sex in three categories: bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, and sadism and masochism. The film showcases the lives of two co-workers and their potential master-servant relationship.

Jung Ji Hoo, who is a spotless office worker, keeps his BDSM sexual fantasies to himself. But he opens up to his co-worker when he finds out that she is a potential dominatrix [a dominating woman who takes the sadistic role in sadomasochistic sexual activities]. They start understanding each other as they spend time together. The movie revolves around how they become a couple and develop a master and servant relationship.

Seohyun Controversy

The plot has come in as a shock for Seohyun fans as till now they have seen her playing the characters of soft-hearted girl. The 30-yearold singer-cum-actress has not had any controversies until recently. The actress got dragged into Seo Ye Ji and Kim Jung Hyun controversy.

It was alleged that Kim Jung Hyun had said no to 13 scenes that demanded skinship with Seohyun while shooting for the drama Time in 2018. Reports had also claimed that Seohyun was left in tears because of Kim Jung Hyun's rude behavior towards her. Even in the drama Time, Seohyun was seen as angle-like girl. But her role in the movie Moral Sense is completely different and challenging.

In the light of the recent controversy and previous videos of Seohyun being circulated, fans have extended their support to the singer-actress for her new movie. They have wished that Seohyun works with a positive attitude and professionalism as the plot of the movie is sensitive.

Moral Sense is a Netflix original movie and will be released on the streaming platform. However, release date has not been finalized yet. Kim Bo Ra has been cast in a supporting role. The remaining cast members are yet to be finalized. The movie will be directed by Park Hyun Jin of Idol Fever fame.