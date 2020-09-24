Modelling sensation Gigi Hadid has welcomed a baby girl with her long time boyfriend Zayn Malik. The supermodel confirmed the news through her official Instagram handle sharing a cute photo of herself with her new-born daughter. The news of the supermodel expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn began swirling back in April, when most of the people thought it to be a rumor. However, Gigi herself confirmed the news during an appearance on the Tonight Show just a few days later.

Gigi Hadid, who is the sister of supermodel Bella Hadid, has been entertaining her fans throughout her pregnancy with cute pictures flaunting her baby bump since the day she confirmed her pregnancy with singer Zayn Malik. While Gigi posted the adorable picture of her baby girl with a caption that read, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

On the other hand, Zayn took to his official Twitter account and announced, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful Folded hands Red heart to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x." Several fans congratulated and sent their best wishes to the couple for starting out on a new journey to embracing parenthood.

The 25-year-old American fashion model and the former One Direction member have been dating since 2015. Reportedly, Hadid starred in the 2016 music video for the singer's Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Pillowtalk" a year after they started seeing each other.

Apart from these two love birds, many other celebrities planned on having a child this year. Celebrity couples like Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French, Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, and Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are among those in line to welcoming a new member in their families.