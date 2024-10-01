Giant Unclothed Trump Statue that Appeared Near Las Vegas, Removed within 48-Hours

A towering 43-foot statue of a nude Donald Trump appeared suspended from a construction crane near Las Vegas over the weekend, drawing curious onlookers before vanishing within 48 hours. The statue was located just a few hundred yards from the always-busy Love's Travel Stop along Interstate 15, a well-traveled route between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

Despite being in a high-traffic area, the statue was not easily visible from the highway. This may have been fortunate, as the uncensored effigy, described as "anatomically correct," could have caused traffic delays or even accidents. The artist remains unknown, and there is no information on who placed the statue in the area. Public records indicate the land where the crane stood is owned by a trust in Las Vegas.

The nude likeness of the former president attracted a mix of reactions. While it drew some attention from passing drivers and those stopping at the nearby travel stop, the crowd of onlookers paled in comparison to the thousands of supporters Trump commands at his political rallies. Nonetheless, some found humor in the display.

"It's a funny, comical gesture for the up-and-coming election," said Nathan Oubre, a 32-year-old gas industry worker who stopped to see the statue. "Normally, you don't see things like this, but it just gives the world a bit of laughter."

Not everyone shared the same light-hearted view. Real-estate agent Clem Zeroli, 25, expressed mixed feelings. "It's not very respectful," he said, "but I think it's kind of funny. Any publicity is good publicity."

While some onlookers saw it as a joke, the Nevada GOP was not amused. The party called the effigy "an offensive marionette, designed intentionally for shock value rather than meaningful dialogue." They contrasted the statue with Trump's ongoing campaign, which they said focuses on the needs of working men and women across Nevada.

The statue's sudden appearance follows a trend of Trump effigies popping up in cities across the U.S., including New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle. It remains unclear whether these displays are connected or part of a larger effort.

Though the Nevada version had a more realistic face than previous effigies, TMZ reported the artwork is not intended to be flattering. Sources familiar with the project said the piece is titled "Crooked and Obscene."

By Monday morning, the statue was gone without a trace. Despite its short-lived display, it left a lasting impression on those who stopped to look, if only for a brief moment.