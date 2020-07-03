Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, was left red-faced after he shared a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell following her arrest. Eric shared the photo showing Maxwell attending the wedding of Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton. The junior Trump captioned the photo: 'Birds of Feather'. However, a few minutes later he deleted the tweet.

Maxwell, a close aide of American sex offender Jeffery Epstein, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday. The British socialite was charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy and perjury.

If convicted, Maxwell could face life in prison on the most serious charge, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, which carries a minimum 10-year sentence.

Twitter Floods with Pictures of Trump with Epstein and Maxwell

Trump, who shared the picture with the aim of smearing the Clintons for having close association with Epstein and his aides, was hit badly after Twitterati raided the micro-blogging site with old pictures of Trump and Epstein.

As former president Bill Clinton walked his daughter down the aisle, Maxwell was seen standing among the guests during the wedding which took place in upstate New York in 2010.

Even though Eric deleted the tweet, the screenshots of the same were flooding the timelines on social media platforms. 'Does the president's son not know that there are photos of Donald Trump with Maxwell?' MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin tweeted.

'You really are the dumb one, aren't you?' said another.

Some users even replied with pictures of Trump and Epstein as they captioned the post 'flock together.'

Epstein, who shared close ties with disgraced British royal Prince Andrew and former President Clinton, was often pictured with Trump and his wife Melania Trump.

Trump's Remarks Against Women Resurface

Soon after the news of Maxwell's arrest broke, the social media users questioned Trump's association with both Epstein and Maxwell. A video carrying snippets of various sexual comments passed by Trump about women and the sexual charges leveled against him went viral on Twitter. Made by Meidas Touch, the video has already garnered 2.6 million views.

"It is horrifying that a video about the President of the United States of America rightfully carries a trigger warning about sexual abuse. Repeated sexual abuse. He even brags about it. Repeatedly brags," wrote a user.

Here are some of the tweets in reaction to Eric Trump's deleted tweet: