Ghislaine Maxwell Seen in Dozens of Explicit Photos, Including Exposing Herself, in Trove of Epstein Files Dump

Just when it appeared the situation couldn't look any bleaker for Ghislaine Maxwell, more damaging details emerged. The woman accused of trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein was captured in a series of photos from the height of their operation, posing provocatively — exposing herself, and leaning into another man's lap.

Those images were among thousands of photographs released Friday, as part of a sweeping document dump by the Department of Justice. In one image, the now-convicted Maxwell appears lounging provocatively in the driver's seat of a high-end sports car. Wearing but a smirk and a robe, she has her legs raised just enough to expose her crotch to the cameraman.

Truth Uncovered

Several other photos, believed to have been taken the same evening, show Maxwell — now serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in the crimes — appearing close and relaxed with celebrity magician David Copperfield.

In the photos, the two are seen laughing and embracing, including one shot where Copperfield stands behind Maxwell, casually wrapping his arms around her as they pose together.

Some of the most explicit photos show Maxwell staring brazenly at the camera while exposing her breasts, as an unseen person outside the frame appears to press a foot between her cleavage.

Another photo captures Maxwell with her head pushed into the lap of an unidentified man aboard what looks like the Lolita Express, while Epstein sits nearby, laughing openly.

Maxwell Unfiltered

There are many more photos that show Maxwell and Epstein traveling the globe, seemingly reveling in the wealth and access their abusive operation afforded them. The photos show Maxwell at birthday celebrations, joking around with Russian soldiers, and attending the Royal Box at Ascot in June 2000 alongside the disgraced Prince Andrew.

The former royal appears repeatedly throughout the collection as well, including in one striking photo where he is sprawled across the laps of several young women, while Maxwell looks on with a knowing smirk in the background.

The trove also has photos of other prominent figures, such as Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger, along with former President Bill Clinton. In some of those photos, Clinton appears shirtless while swimming with Maxwell, and in another he has his arm around an unidentified woman whose face has been obscured.

The Department of Justice has emphasized that appearing in photographs with Epstein does not, by itself, imply criminal wrongdoing.

Public attention around the Epstein case surged again after the FBI and DOJ released a joint memo on July 6 stating that Epstein died by suicide while in jail and did not maintain a secret "client list" of influential men to whom he trafficked underage girls — a conclusion that runs counter to years of widespread speculation.