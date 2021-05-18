GFRIEND Disbanding: Artistes to Leave Source Music After Failing to Renew Contracts

KPop girl band GFRIEND is reportedly disbanding. The group's agency Source Music has now confirmed that the six artists will be leaving the company. Reports claim that both failed to come to an agreement regarding renewing contracts and now onwards GFRIND team members will be on their own.

GFRIEND is a six-member outfit, comprising of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. Tenasia news website first reported the news about the disbanding of GFRIEND. Following this, Source Music released its statement on Weverse and confirmed the news that the artists will go their separate ways.

GFRIEND debuted as part of Source Music in 2015. The group has grown as one of the popular girl groups in South Korean entertainment industry. It also has a great number of fans worldwide and is known for its powerful in-sync choreography.

Source Music Statement

"The exclusive artist contract with GFRIEND and Source Music will be concluded on May 22. After careful consideration and extensive discussion, GFRIEND and Source Music have come to an agreement to go separate paths and show an even better image," stated Source Music.

"For the past six years, GFRIEND has won the boundless love of Kpop fans through a wide range of concepts, performances and songs that marked a new generation of girl groups and music. We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to GFRIEND who has allowed Source Music to accompany them on their journey," the statement read.

The agency also thanked fans of GFRIEND known as BUDDY and asked them to continue showering love upon the GFRIEND members who are all set to begin their adventures in new and diverse areas. "Source Music will always continue to cheer for the members as they take the first step towards new beginnings," the agency said.

However, officially GFRIEND is still a group and there is no announcement on disbanding. However, the agency has said that members will go their separate ways and this has made the future of GFRIEND as a group unsure.

GFRIEND debuted in 2015 with a mini-album Season Of Glass. The group tasted success with their breakthrough hit song Rough in 2016. The single had topped the Gaon Digital Chart. In a span of six years the group has 10 mini-albums and three full-length records to its credit. Their latest album being Walpurgis Night, which was released in November 2020. Single Mago is the most popular song in the album.

Source Music was acquired by HYBE Corporations in July 2019. The company was established in 2009 by So Sung Jin. Thus currently Source Music falls under the Hyble Lables that also manages the popular boy group BTS. It can be noted that recently another girl group IZ*ONE had also disbanded.