German Instagram Influencer Emmy Russ Threatened and Thrown Out of Dubai Mall Over Revealing Outfit

A Germany Instagram influencer was thrown out of a mall in Dubai as for being "too sexy" over her revealing outfit. Emmy Russ, 22, was shocked while shopping at a plush Dubai mall, when security officials came to her and asked her to leave after "threatening to call cops" as her outfit was inappropriate for the culture of the country.

Russ said that she was wearing a cropped glitter top and mini skirt and there was nothing obscene about it. However, the mall authority felt that her attire was too provocative and she couldn't move around in such attire inside the premises and was literally kicked out.

Too Hot to Handle

Russ, who boasts over 186,000 followers on Instagram, reportedly, decided to wear the cropped top and mini skirt as it was a particularly scorching day. However, the moment she entered the mall, security guards came rushing in and refused her to shop there because they found her too skimpily dressed.

The security guards told that she was "too sexy" as she was "barely clothed." Sharing her experience, the blonde reality TV star wrote on Instagram, ""Suddenly a security employee came up completely out of breath and said I was too sexy, and I couldn't walk around like that."

However, the matter didn't end there. Russ tried to explain but she was then threatened. "They threatened me with the police. I was thrown outside and I received a written warning." The written warning Russ received was a courtesy policy black card by the Dubai Mall indicating: "Please wear respectful clothing."

Shocking Behavior

Russ was not only shocked at the behavior of the security personnel but also embarrassed as other shoppers stopped and started looking at her. Some even started staking her photos. To avoid the embarrassment, the influencer immediately decided to buy a long T-shirt and put it over the top.

Russ, who has also appeared on German version of celebrity big brother, said that she is still puzzled by the comments. "According to my standards, I didn't think my outfit was too sexy," she said.

"When I entered the country, a policeman even flirted with me at the airport," she added.

That said, this isn't the first time such an incident has happened with Russ. According to German media TAG24 she was earlier publicly criticized for her clothing after she was caught posing for a photo in a miniskirt while leaning on a patrol vehicle.

Following that she had received a criminal complaint for creating a dent on the car bonnet that caused several hundred euros in damage. However, the charge was later dropped.