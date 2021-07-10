Three of the infamous Ukranian Butt Squad, who were detained in Dubai for posing naked, were only again arrested in Montenegro for "shamelessly" posing nude in front of public on a street. The three models — Diana Oksanich, 19, Ruslana Kovkova, 21, and Viktoria Rohalchuk, 21 — were arrested for inappropriately dressing and posing and were fined at a midnight court hearing.

The semi-nude models this time were promoting a car race in the town of Kotor and theatrically "assisting" local firefighters as they cleaned the road with their hoses. The main reason behind their arrest is that they were doing all this in public view.

Naked and Not Sorry

The three Ukrainian models, Oksanich, Kovkova and Rohalchuk, were arrested for inappropriately dressing and posing in front of public, which in Montenegro is considered obscene. Looking sultry in red swimsuits, with a fireman spraying water on their butts, the models can be seen on the streets in front of a car.

The three, who are part of the same Dubai Butt Squad, in recent days had switched their support from Ukraine to get behind England in Euro 2020.

They also shot for a raunchy video backing Gareth Southgate's team ahead of the semi-final against Denmark. However, in Kotor, they showed once again that they are not afraid of the law and can go to any extent to shoot for raunchy photos in public.

American businessman and playboy Vitaliy Grechin, 41, who has a property nearby, was also initially arrested but was later released. Grechin was also earlier arrested and put in a jail in Dubai after the notorious balcony stunt where a group of models, including these three, had stripped on a balcony in the city's upscale Marina neighborhood.

According to a report, Judge Ivana Vukasović fined the "Butt Squad" trio 450 euros each for violating public order laws. "They behaved shamelessly in a public place," according to the court, as they "stripped naked and posed on the asphalt road, taking video recordings and photographs for ten minutes."

Unchanged Attitude

The models and Grechin were lucky this time around as they were released a while alter after their detention. But it seems the models are too desperate. After flowing the so-called "Butt Squad" to Dubai on an all-expenses trip ahead of the scandalous picture, Grechin invited Oksanich, Kovkova and Rohalchuk along with other models to stay with him at a vacation home in Montenegro.

"In the preparations for this race, they were helping the firefighters wash the road," Grechin said after his release. The organizers of the car race had reportedly asked Grechin and the models to help publicize the event and even claimed that "the firefighters loved the idea, all 20 of them" posing semi-nude on the street.

The models knew that they could end up on the wrong side of the law this time too. "Guys, just in case... The police are here. If I'm not in touch, you know where to find me - locked up in Montenegro," Oksanich had posted a video clip before being detained for questioning.

Another model, who was also part of the Dubai Butt Squad, wrote a follow-up post, explaining the situation: "The girls are safe and sound. They just came back. I nearly died of fear, over what happened to them," she wrote after they models were released.

"Do not believe the police in any foreign country. In your own country you have at least a chance to get out," she further wrote.

That said, the models had to pay a heavier penalty in Dubai after spending days in jail as they were not only deported but also banned from entering the United Arab Emirates. Dubai police at that time had said that they arrested the "group of people who appeared in an indecent video" on charges of public debauchery.