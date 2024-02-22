Geovana Pontes: Instagram Influencer Drugged, Gang-Raped and Beaten by Rival Influencers after Being Invited to Party on Brazilian Farm

A teenage influencer is has alleged that she was drugged, raped and beaten by a group of fellow influencers. Geovana Pontes, a Brazilian Instagram influencer, alleges that she was invited to a party by the group, where she was drugged and sexually assaulted before being brutally beaten.

The 19-year-old shared photos on January 29 with her nearly 250,000 followers, showing injuries that she claims resulted from the assault. In a shocking revelation, she accused fellow social media influencers, including a friend who was also invited to the party on a farm, of sexually assaulting and assaulting her. Pontes' post has gone viral over the last month, garnering nearly 200,000 likes.

Brutally Assaulted and Raped

Pontes captioned the graphic photographs, showing her bloodied face and appearing to be on the floor, with the word 'Justica!!!' ('Justice'). Another photo showed her outside a police station, the Daily Mail reported.

She has now spoken to the local media outlet Record TV, claiming that the incident occurred at a party on a farm in Igarata, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.

According to Pontes, she was drugged and forced to engage in sexual activities with at least three young men. She also alleges that she and a friend, who accompanied her to the party, were both assaulted by the group of men, the outlet reported.

She claims that the men locked a door, preventing her and her friend from leaving. "There was no food, there was no signal, there was nothing. There was no way I could even get out. No one entered and no one left the house," she told Record.

Pontes claimed "'(one of the influencers) grabbed me by the neck and punched me in the mouth. It was at that moment that I fell with everything backwards, and two others were saying: 'Yeah, it really hits. That's it. That's what you deserve.'

"I had sex without my consent. I was vulnerable. I didn't know what was happening."

Investigation On

According to Brazilian newspaper O Globo, the police are looking into a complaint filed by the teenager, involving charges of rape, assault, and false imprisonment. The Sao Paulo Civil Police informed the newspaper that the case "is under investigation by the Igaratá Police Station."

In a statement reported by O Globo, the police mentioned, "Police requests were issued, and due to a new report of sexual abuse, another examination was requested from the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

"Those involved are being identified by the team to be qualified and summoned. Likewise, the victims will be heard to contribute to clarifying the facts.

"The investigations continue under secrecy."

On Tuesday more than three weeks after the reported attack, Pontes took to social media to discuss the progress of the investigation. In a message to her followers, she appealed for patience.

"There are people who think I'm the one doing justice,' she said. 'I'm doing my part, but justice doesn't happen overnight, unfortunately.

"What do you want me to do? Hit the judge, the police, to solve my case? It's not like that, everything is a process," she added.