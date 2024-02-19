Colorado Father and Girlfriend Arrested After Discovery of Children's Bodies in Concrete and Suitcase

In a shocking turn of events, a Colorado father and his girlfriend have been apprehended following the distressing revelation of the bodies of his young daughter and son. The remains of the little girl were found encased in concrete within a storage unit, while her brother's body was discovered stuffed inside a suitcase in the trunk of a car left at a scrapyard.

Jesus Dominguez, aged 35, was taken into custody on Saturday, while his girlfriend, Corena Rose Minjarez, aged 36, was arrested the day prior. Pueblo police made the announcement regarding their arrests in connection to the deaths of the two young children, who had been missing since 2018.

The breakthrough in the case occurred on January 20 when officers, during a cleanup at Kings Storage in Pueblo, stumbled upon a metal container filled with hardened concrete. Upon further investigation of the container, they unearthed the remains of the little girl.

DNA testing later confirmed that the remains belonged to Yesenia Dominguez, who was merely 3 years old when she vanished in the summer of 2018. By January 31, police had Minjarez and Dominguez in for questioning. The couple initially claimed the children might be in Phoenix, Arizona, but this lead proved futile.

Continuing their probe, investigators found that Minjarez, who has no familial relation to the children, owned a vehicle that had been left at a local scrapyard. A subsequent search of the vehicle with a warrant led to the discovery of a suitcase in the trunk containing the remains of a young boy, later identified as Jesus Jr. Dominguez, who was 5 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Minjarez and Dominguez are now facing two counts each of murder and abuse of a corpse. Additionally, Dominguez faces an extra charge of theft of government benefits. Both suspects are being held on a $2 million bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

As of now, it remains unclear whether either suspect has retained legal representation. Pueblo Police Department Sgt. Franklyn Ortega expressed profound dismay, stating that there had been "no sign, no indication of these children" since July 2018. He admitted that while law enforcement had been requested to conduct welfare checks on the children previously, they had been unsuccessful in locating them, and no missing persons report had ever been filed.

The tragic case has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many questioning how such heinous acts could have gone unnoticed for so long.