Georgia Police Officer Caught Having Sex With Woman in Viral X-rated Video on TikTok Resigns

A Georgia police officer has resigned following multiple X-rated videos showing him engaging in sexual act goes viral on TikTok. According to reports released by news station WRDW, Larry Ben Thompson, who has been identified as an officer from the Millen Police Department was caught having sex with a woman in an open field near a cemetery in a viral X-rated TikTok video that has been doing rounds on social media since the past few days.

The viral footage was posted on TikTok by a user named Dillon Cole, who captured the police officer engaging in what looks like oral sex with the woman. "Police caught on cam!!!" Cole captioned the video along with the hashtags #dirtydeeds #towerclimbers and #police.

Moreover, the bird's-eye-view footage has already racked up over 16 million views on the social media platform since it was uploaded on March 20. Speaking of the disgraceful incident, Police Chief Dwayne Herrington said that he had planned a meeting with Thompson regarding the viral TikTok video on Monday afternoon, however, the cop quit his job before the meeting.

Reports further suggest that apart from being caught having sex on duty, the former cop is known to be involved in several other prior misconduct cases as a member of the Millen police department.

In 2017, police officer Thompson shot his colleague in the arm. However, he reportedly claimed that it was an "accidental discharge," according to WRDW reports. He said that he was cleaning his gun when it fired after getting jammed.

British Police Officers' Resigned After Superiors Bug Squad Car to Expose Affair

In 2021, two British police officers resigned from their jobs after their affair was exposed by superiors who bugged their squad car and captured recording of them having sex. The two officers identified as Sgt. Molly Edwards and PC Richard Paton, were both married with children.