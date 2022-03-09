British Man Goes Viral on TikTok with Mistaken Flash of his 'Hard-Working Penis'

A British man went viral on TikTok for appearing to accidentally flash his penis in a video. A construction worker, Charlie James took to TikTok last Friday and shared a video of himself dancing on Frank Ocean's hit song 'Lost' as he worked on a roof.

At the beginning of the video, James was seen crouching down to adjust the placement of his phone to record his performance and it seemed that his penis had popped out of his pants. However, later it was discovered that what appeared to be James' penis was actually the end of his flesh-colored safety belt.

But the placement of the same at the beginning of the video appeared to be James' genitalia hanging out from his trouser. The racy optical illusion quickly went viral on social media amassing more than 6 million views.

'Admit it... We All Looked Twice'

The comment section of the video was bombarded with hilarious remarks over the seemingly profanity-laden mishap. Commenting on the size of the belt end, one person joked that they thought James was suffering from 'shrinkage' in the bitter British winter. "Admit it... we all looked twice," another person commented.

James then uploaded more videos of him dancing wearing the same belt.

'Act of Soaking'

