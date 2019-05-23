HBO's Game of Thrones season 8 has aired it's culminating episode and now fans are desperately waiting to read George RR Martin's next book, The Winds of Winter. The acclaimed writer has been teasing about the book from a very long time but now the author states that it should be finished by July 2020.

Earlier this week, the airline company, Air New Zealand, offered George RR Martin a free trip to the country down south so that he can finish his mammoth novel. In a thoughtfully astounding video, the airline talked about the wonders of New Zealand and how George will be able to wrap up the story in the land which inspired The Lords of the Rings writer, JRR Tolkien.

George RR Martin, who is been saying from a long time that Winter is Coming, has responded to the video and stated that he was indeed tempted by the offer presented to him by the airline. In his blog, Martin wrote in his blog that he is in love with New Zealand and he fears that the country's beauty would distract him to finish the most-awaited novel.

As we all know, the last book in the series, A Dance of Dragons, was published eight years ago and Martin has regularly missed his publishers' deadline. As reported, George RR Martin will head to New Zealand in 2020 for the World Science Fiction Convention in Wellington. For this, Martin added that he expects to have finished The Winds of Winter by the time he attends the event in July 2020.

"If I don't have The Winds of Winter in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for world-con, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I'm done," Martin said. "Just so long as the acrid fumes do not screw up my old DOS word processor, I'll be fine."

The author of A Song of Ice and Fire recently wrote in his blog that the show's ending will differ in a lot of ways with his upcoming two books. In his other blog, Martin wrote that these last two books in the series will have more than 3000 manuscript pages between them. More pages or chapters could be added by the time he is finished writing the story.

As of now, we can simply wait for July 2020 to get our hands on The Winds of Winter. There are chances that by that time, we might get to see Game of Thrones prequel, Bloodmoon on HBO.