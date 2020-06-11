Even as the United States continues to burn to the death of George Floyd, who was seen in a video was heard crying "I can't breath" before dying after a Minneapolis PD officer kneeled on his neck. However, now conspiracy theories claim that the George Floyd incident was a hoax.

George Floyd whose final words 'I can't breathe,' became a rallying cry that sparked widespread protests against police brutality and racial injustice was laid to rest on June 9 at Houston Memorial Gardens, CNN reported.

Conspiracy theory buffs, however, are despite several viewing held for George Floyd there is nobody who has actually seen his dead body and they see as proof that the entire death claim was fake. There is also a narrative that the entire arrest was staged and Geoge Floyd seen in the video was a crisis actor.

Conspiracy Theory- 1

Who Paid Darnella Frazier to Film George Floyd Arrest Video?

The video, captured by an onlooker identified as Darnella Frazier, begins with the suspect, who is black, moaning and repeatedly saying "I can't breathe" to the officer who has his knee on the man's neck. The officer is white.

"Please," the man pleads. "I can't breathe," and continues to moan. An officer keeps insisting he get in the car, while the man repeatedly says he can't.

"My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. ... (I need) water or something. Please. Please. I can't breathe, officer. ... I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe." That was followed by more groaning.

Frazier, who took the video, wrote on Facebook: "They killed him right in front of cup foods over south on 38th and Chicago!! No type of sympathy #POLICEBRUTALITY."

The conspiracy theory buffs supporting the George Floyd hoax now are questioning the real intentions of Darnella Frazier and believe "somebody" paid her to shoot the video and upload it on the Internet to destabilize the government and start riots.

Conspiracy Theory 2- Cops Seen Arrest George Floyd Different from Those in Mugshots

There are several conspiracy theories that now claiming that the Minneapolis Police officers seen in the video, especially the main accused Derek Chauvin is not the same person seen in the arrest mugshot.

Several posts shared under with #GeorgeFloydHoax has been spinning tales of a plausible conspiracy theory. Many have shared pictures of the police officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao.

The conspiracy theory junkies have analyzed the images and found that the hairline of Derek Chauvin seen in the George Floyd video and in the police mugshot is different. In the case of Minneapolis officer, Tou Thao, they found his lips and mouth appear different from the person seen in the police mugshot compared to the one the Geoge Floyd video.

Conspiracy Theory 3 - Free Mason Connection

It has now been established that both Floyd and Derek Chauvin, the former officer who is charged in Floyd's death worked at a nightclub. According to a CBS report, Floyd and Derek not only just knew each other but they also had a history of friction.

On social media, now there theories that claim that the nightclub where Floyd and Chauvin worked was located close to a Freemason Lodge known for their false flag ops.

There also claims that connects George Floyd and his family with connections to the Free Mason.

Conspiracy Theory 4 - Real George Floyd Died 30 Years Back

According to a post on Reddit, a person identifying himself as Timothy D Japhet claimed that he was George Floyd's lawyer and he died 30 years ago.

"So What I'm telling you is that the man they claim who died in Minneapolis at the hands of the police did not die there......that man died in Corpus Christi, TX in Christus Spohn Memorial ICU with me as his Guardian Ad Litem and he is buried at the paupers cemetery in Flour Bluff.

His sister flew down here from Minnesota saying she was going to give him a proper burial but she never came back officially. Though since then that body could've been removed, Nobody keeps too much of an account of the cemetery anyhow," the post by Japhet said.