A new video clip shared on social media on Tuesday, May 26, appears to show two Minneapolis police officers forcibly pulling George Floyd out of his car moments before one of the officers knelt on the man's neck as he protested that he couldn't breathe.

George Floyd's Death

According to a statement issued by Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 26, the police responded to "a report of a forgery in progress" at around 8:00 p.m. local time on Monday, May 25.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect, to be "under the influence" inside his vehicle, police said. He was then ordered to step out of the vehicle, during which they claim he "physically resisted officers." Floyd, 46, died after being pinned down by an officer with his knee over the African-American man's neck for almost eight minutes.

In a video of the incident that has been widely circulated on social media, Floyd can be heard saying that he "can't breathe" shortly before becoming unresponsive as bystanders urged the officer to get off the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, as previously reported by International Business Times.

"Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress," the statement said. "He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later."

Floyd Appears Calm, Did Not Resist Arrest

Now, new video footage has surfaced, seemingly obtained from CCTV cameras installed outside the establishment where Floyd was detained.

In the clip, Floyd can be seen already handcuffed calmly sitting on the ground with his arms cuffed behind him. An officer then lifts him up as another officer approaches Floyd and escorts him out of camera view. Floyd does not appear to be resisting arrest in the footage as claimed by Minneapolis police.

Justice For Floyd

The four police officers involved in the incident have been fired and FBI is now investigating the encounter, which gas drawn widespread condemnation and sparked protests across Minneapolis with hundreds of people taking to the city's streets on Tuesday.

Protesters, many wearing face masks, held "I can't breathe" signs and chanted "Black Lives Matter" slogans in protests that also included tense confrontations with police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.