Genie Music Awards 2022 Cancels Live Streaming and Red Carpet Arrivals

Genie Music Awards 2022 will take place at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon on Tuesday, November 8, without a red carpet event and live to stream. K-pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia, were looking forward to the event.

The annual award ceremony will be held as an in-person event for the first time in three years. According to the organizers, the star-studded event will take place calmly and quietly this year. As the nation of mourning in light of the recent tragedy in Itaewon, the award show will take place on a smaller scale.

"The 2022 Genie Music Awards red carpet event and on-site coverage of the award ceremony have been canceled. As the nation is currently in mourning due to the unfortunate accident, Genie Music has decided to hold the award ceremony in as quiet and calm of an atmosphere as possible, out of the desire to mourn together [with the nation]," the organizers stated.

'A Small Scale Ceremony'

The organizing committee then said the event would be held as per the schedule on November 8 because several music lovers from different parts of the globe were looking forward to this annual award ceremony. But the event will take place on a small scale for the attendees to enjoy the show.

"To keep our promise to the many fans eagerly awaiting the 2022 Genie Music Awards, which marks our first offline ceremony in three years, we will hold the award ceremony on a small scale. We ask for your understanding about the fact that we inevitably had to cancel the red carpet and on-site reporting", the organizers commented.

The organizers released the first lineup of artists to attend Genie Music Awards 2022 last month. The confirmed artists are IVE, Red Velvet, and (G)I-DLE.

Genie Music Awards 2022 Nomination List:

Artist of the Year

Kim Ho Joong

SEVENTEEN

PSY

IU

Lee Chan Won

Lim Young Woong

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

IVE

NCT DREAM

(G)I-DLE

Song of the Year

BIGBANG for Still Life

Lim Young Woong for Our Blues, Our Life

Big Naughty for Beyond Love featuring 10cm

MeloMance's Kim Min Seok for Drunken Confession

BE'O for Counting Stars

Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm

IVE for LOVE DIVE

IU for Strawberry Moon

PSY for That That featuring BTS' Suga

(G)I-DLE for TOMBOY

Album of the Year

PSY for PSY 9th

BLACKPINK for BORN PINK

NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode

(G)I-DLE for I NEVER DIE

Kim Young Woong for Im Hero

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for INVU

Kim Ho Joong for Panorama

BTS for Proof

SEVENTEEN for Face the Sun

Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm

Genie Music Popularity Award

BE'O

(G)I-DLE

IU

IVE

Kim Ho Joong

Lee Chan Won

Lim Young Woong

NCT DREAM

PSY

SEVENTEEN

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

Best Boy Group

BIGBANG

BTS

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Best Girl Group

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BLACKPINK

IVE

Red Velvet

Best Male Solo Artist

Lim Young Woong

Kim Ho Joong

PSY

BE'O

Lee Chan Won

Best Female Solo Artist

IU

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

TWICE's Nayeon

Choi Ye Na

Kassy

Best Male Rookie Award

ATBO

TEMPEST

TNX

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Best Female Rookie Award

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Kep1er

Best Male Performance Award

ENHYPEN

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

THE BOYZ

Best Female Performance Award