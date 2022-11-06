Genie Music Awards 2022 Cancels Live Streaming and Red Carpet Arrivals

Genie Music Awards 2022 will take place at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon on Tuesday, November 8, without a red carpet event and live to stream. K-pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia, were looking forward to the event.
The annual award ceremony will be held as an in-person event for the first time in three years. According to the organizers, the star-studded event will take place calmly and quietly this year. As the nation of mourning in light of the recent tragedy in Itaewon, the award show will take place on a smaller scale.
"The 2022 Genie Music Awards red carpet event and on-site coverage of the award ceremony have been canceled. As the nation is currently in mourning due to the unfortunate accident, Genie Music has decided to hold the award ceremony in as quiet and calm of an atmosphere as possible, out of the desire to mourn together [with the nation]," the organizers stated.
'A Small Scale Ceremony'
The organizing committee then said the event would be held as per the schedule on November 8 because several music lovers from different parts of the globe were looking forward to this annual award ceremony. But the event will take place on a small scale for the attendees to enjoy the show.
"To keep our promise to the many fans eagerly awaiting the 2022 Genie Music Awards, which marks our first offline ceremony in three years, we will hold the award ceremony on a small scale. We ask for your understanding about the fact that we inevitably had to cancel the red carpet and on-site reporting", the organizers commented.
The organizers released the first lineup of artists to attend Genie Music Awards 2022 last month. The confirmed artists are IVE, Red Velvet, and (G)I-DLE.
Genie Music Awards 2022 Nomination List:
Artist of the Year
- Kim Ho Joong
- SEVENTEEN
- PSY
- IU
- Lee Chan Won
- Lim Young Woong
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
- IVE
- NCT DREAM
- (G)I-DLE
Song of the Year
- BIGBANG for Still Life
- Lim Young Woong for Our Blues, Our Life
- Big Naughty for Beyond Love featuring 10cm
- MeloMance's Kim Min Seok for Drunken Confession
- BE'O for Counting Stars
- Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm
- IVE for LOVE DIVE
- IU for Strawberry Moon
- PSY for That That featuring BTS' Suga
- (G)I-DLE for TOMBOY
Album of the Year
- PSY for PSY 9th
- BLACKPINK for BORN PINK
- NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode
- (G)I-DLE for I NEVER DIE
- Kim Young Woong for Im Hero
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for INVU
- Kim Ho Joong for Panorama
- BTS for Proof
- SEVENTEEN for Face the Sun
- Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm
Genie Music Popularity Award
- BE'O
- (G)I-DLE
- IU
- IVE
- Kim Ho Joong
- Lee Chan Won
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT DREAM
- PSY
- SEVENTEEN
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
Best Boy Group
- BIGBANG
- BTS
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
Best Girl Group
- (G)I-DLE
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- IVE
- Red Velvet
Best Male Solo Artist
- Lim Young Woong
- Kim Ho Joong
- PSY
- BE'O
- Lee Chan Won
Best Female Solo Artist
- IU
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
- TWICE's Nayeon
- Choi Ye Na
- Kassy
Best Male Rookie Award
- ATBO
- TEMPEST
- TNX
- Xdinary Heroes
- YOUNITE
Best Female Rookie Award
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- Kep1er
Best Male Performance Award
- ENHYPEN
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- THE BOYZ
Best Female Performance Award
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- (G)I-DLE
- Red Velvet
- TWICE