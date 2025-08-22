Genie, Make A Wish to Premiere on Netflix in October; Everything We Know So Far

Genie, Make A Wish, the upcoming Netflix series, will premiere on Friday (October 3). It will focus on the relationship between Genie, a mysterious spirit, and Ka Young, an emotionless young woman. There is a significant buzz about this mini-series among K-drama fans worldwide due to its casting. It will feature a reunion between Uncontrollably Fond stars -- Kim Woo Bin and Suzy.

Apart from Suzy and Kim Woo Bin, the mini-series will feature Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun, Go Kyu Pil, and Lee Joo Young in supporting roles. Ahn Eun Jin will portray Mi Joo, a mysterious woman. Go Kyu Pil will appear as Sayyid, the loyal companion of Jinn in the form of a black jaguar. Lee Joo Young will play Min Ji, the only friend of Ka Young. Noh Sang Hyun will star as Soo Hyun, a wealthy person with a suspicious agenda. Soo Hyun is a building owner.

Screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, known for hits like The Glory and Heirs, wrote the script for this romantic comedy drama. It will focus on a team-up between a genie who woke up after thousands of years and a woman struggling in her day-to-day life. The genie will grant three wishes to his master, and the story will revolve around their conflicts over the three wishes.

Preview and Spoilers

Netflix has released a new poster and a teaser for its upcoming series starring Kim Woo Bin and Suzy. The poster captures the radiant chemistry between Ka Young and Genie. The mysterious figure suddenly appears while Ka Young stands in the middle of a sunlit desert, holding a lamp.

Meanwhile, the teaser shows Genie introducing himself to Ka Young, who is confidently holding the lamp. His words -- Little girl made of clay, I will scour the world and find you again. Remember this. I will seek you out, and my name is Iblis -- raise curiosity among K-drama lover about their relationship. The fans are eager to know why the mysterious figure is named Iblis, another term for Satan.