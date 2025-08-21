K-World Dream Awards 2025 Winners:

K-World Dream Awards 2025 is here with a new set of presenters, performers, nominees, and winners. K-pop fans and K-drama lovers are watching the glamorous event, which is taking place at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on Thursday (August 21). The award categories include Grand Prize (Daesang), Main Prize (Bonsang), Rookie Award, Popularity Award, Genre Awards, Best OST Award, Music Video Award, Music Producer Awards, and Special Hallyu Awards.

K-pop bands, including Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, and IVE, are performing at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on Thursday. The star-studded lineup of performers consists of FIFTY FIFTY, tripleS, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, NCT WISH, KickFlip, ILLIT, AHOF, Park Ji Hyun, Park Seo Jin, LUCY, Xdinary Heroes, QWER, Dragon Pony, BTOB, TXT, CRAVITY, NEWBEAT, Kang Daniel, Paul Kim, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, and YOUNG POSSE.

However, LE SSERAFIM member Sakura will not attend the annual award ceremony due to health issues. SOURCE MUSIC released an official statement sharing details about her updated schedule. The complete statement is as follows:

Hello. This is SOURCE MUSIC. We would like to update you on the upcoming schedule of SAKURA of LE SSERAFIM. SAKURA is currently feeling unwell, and she won't be able to participate in the 2025 K-WORLD DREAM AWARDS today as scheduled. We kindly ask for the generous understanding from our fans. Our company places the utmost priority on the health of our artists, and we are dedicated to adjusting their schedules accordingly. We are committed to supporting SAKURA's recovery, ensuring she can return to her fans in good health. Thank you.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok will present an award at the glamorous event. The organizing committee shared the news through an official statement.

