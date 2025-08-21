K-World Dream Awards 2025 is here with a new set of presenters, performers, nominees, and winners. K-pop fans and K-drama lovers are watching the glamorous event, which is taking place at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on Thursday (August 21). The award categories include Grand Prize (Daesang), Main Prize (Bonsang), Rookie Award, Popularity Award, Genre Awards, Best OST Award, Music Video Award, Music Producer Awards, and Special Hallyu Awards.
K-pop bands, including Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, and IVE, are performing at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on Thursday. The star-studded lineup of performers consists of FIFTY FIFTY, tripleS, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, NCT WISH, KickFlip, ILLIT, AHOF, Park Ji Hyun, Park Seo Jin, LUCY, Xdinary Heroes, QWER, Dragon Pony, BTOB, TXT, CRAVITY, NEWBEAT, Kang Daniel, Paul Kim, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, and YOUNG POSSE.
However, LE SSERAFIM member Sakura will not attend the annual award ceremony due to health issues. SOURCE MUSIC released an official statement sharing details about her updated schedule. The complete statement is as follows:
Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok will present an award at the glamorous event. The organizing committee shared the news through an official statement.
K-World Dream Awards 2025 Winners:
- Grand Prize (Daesang)
- Main Prize (Bonsang)
- Best Artist Solo
- Best Artist Group
- Best Song
- Best Producer
- Best Band
- Best Music Video
- Best All-round Musician
- Best Performance
- Best OST
- Music Icon
- Listeners Choice
- Super Rookie
- Next Leader
- New Trend
- Journalist Pick Artist
- hellolive Global Star