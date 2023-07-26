Kim Woo Bin to Share Screen Space with Kim Sung Kyun in New Netflix Movie

Kim Woo Bin will share screen space with Kim Sung Kyun in a new Netflix drama, Officer Black Belt. A representative from the online streaming platform confirmed the cast on Wednesday (July 26). The source has confirmed that the filming of this action comedy film is underway.

The movie will feature Kim Woo Bin as a martial arts officer with nine ranks -- a three-degree black belt in judo, kendo, and taekwondo. Kim Sung Kyun will appear as a probation officer in the film. The duo will work together as a team to fight injustice. They will protect the people and try to do something good for society.

Martial arts officers are those who protect the citizens of a country by preventing crimes. They monitor those with electronic anklets because of the greater risk of recidivism. These officers work with probation officers for the citizen's safety. The martial arts officers must prevent crimes against the probation officers and subdue criminals.

Officer Black Belt Story

The film will begin by featuring Kim Woo Bin as martial arts officer Lee Jung Do. He helps his father in his restaurant by making deliveries. The young man receives lots of love from the people around him because of his kindness and helping mentality. Although Jung Do is a martial arts prodigy, he leads an ordinary life, like playing games and drinking with his friends.

Jung Do's life takes an unexpected turn after he accidentally saves a martial arts officer from being attacked by a criminal with an electronic anklet. After the incident, he worked as a substitute for the martial arts officers for five weeks. He met probation officer Kim Seon Min, played by Kim Sung Kyun.

The probation officer realizes the special ability of the martial arts officer in detecting crimes. Jung Do's martial arts skills also impress Seon Min. Shortly, they begin to work as a team.

Director Kim Joo Hwan of Bloodhounds and Midnight Runners will helm the movie.