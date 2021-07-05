The gunman, who shot dead a pro golfer at a Georgia country club on Saturday, allegedly had two other bodies stacked in the back of his pickup truck, and remains on the loose, according to reports. Officers founded the two additional bodies soon after they arrived on the scene where golfer Gene Siller, 41, was killed in a deadly shooting.

Siller was shot dead at the Pinetree Country Club after he reportedly tried to stop the pickup truck from driving onto the green, when the driver pulled the gun and shot him in the head. The two bodies also had gunshot wounds, according o police.

Horrifying Murders

Police said that by the time they reached the scene, the shooter had fled the scene, but they found two men dead from gunshot wounds in the back of the truck. The grisly discovery was made after police reached the scene to recover Siller's body.

"Both males suffered apparent gunshot wounds," Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told the Marietta Daily Journal. "One of the males was identified as Paul Pierson, the registered owner of the Ram 3500. The other male has not yet been identified but is believed to be of a Hispanic race."

Siller, a father of two, died on the spot and police have launched an investigation. They now believe that the gunman had killed Pierson before stealing the pickup truck.

Unsolved Mystery

Police initially received a call about the shooting but don't know that it the golfer was involved in the incident. The Georgia State Golf Association initially identified Siller, a pro golfer, golfing instructor and Director of Pinetree, as the victim on Saturday evening.

"All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller's family and friends," the Georgia State Golf Association tweeted.

That said, not much details are available surrounding the shooting, except that it happened around 2.30pm on Saturday at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, about 27 miles outside Atlanta. Footage from WAGA-TV showed a white pickup truck stuck on a hill in the middle of the club's golf course.

Police learnt from one of the witnesses that Siller had tried to stop the pickup when it tried to enter the green when the argument started eventually leading to the driver killing the golfer.

Neighbor John Lavender told WAGA-TV that he heard '"five, six booms go off" and wasn't sure whether it was gunshots or fireworks. "You just don't think it's gunshots in this area," he said.

Officials described the suspect as a 6-foot-1-inch Hispanic male with long hair, dark-colored work pants and a white or tan shirt. The suspect was last seen in the area of Pinetree Country Club and was headed toward Frey Lake Road. However, they have not disclosed a possible motive behind the shooting.