Gaon Chart Music Awards 2022: Date, Time, Host, Lineup, and Live Stream Details

January is packed with award shows for music lovers, and the 11th annual Goan Chart Music Awards is one of them. The glam event is scheduled for the last Thursday of this month. It will be broadcast live for people from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, and Malaysia.
The organizers, Korea Music Content Association, have shared details about the annual award ceremony, like the date, time, venue, and hosts. They also urged Korean music lovers from different locations to look forward to this event. It could feature some performances of the globally known K-pop bands and artists.
Here is Everything to Know About Gaon Chart Music Awards 2022:
Date, Time, and Venue
The award show will begin at 7 pm KST from the Jamsil Arena in Seoul on January 27. The 11th annual award ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters. It will also reveal the winners of this year.
Hosts and Lineup
Super Junior member Eunhyuk will host the glam event this year with STAYC member Sieun. Both the MCs are hosting the live event for the first time. But Eunhyuk, whose real name is Lee Hyuk Jae is experienced in hosting an award show as he was the MC of the 23rd annual Seoul Music Awards.
Meanwhile, the presenters and performers lineup for this year is not out yet. The organizers are yet to release it. The details could be revealed in the upcoming days.
Live Stream Details
Gaon Chart Music Awards 2022 will kickstart with a live telecast from the Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Thursday. It will be available to watch on MNet, and they can stream on the official YouTube channel. International fans could get a chance to watch the glam event live online for free on VLive.
What to Expect?
Apart from the red carpet arrivals and star-studded performances, the show might also feature some special collaborations. The organizers have shared tidbits of details about the event.
Super Junior's Eunhyuk and STAYC's Sieun will be hosting the awards ceremony for the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards, which will be held next year on January 27 at 7 pm KST at the Jamsil Arena. Please highly look forward to the combination of Eunhyuk, who has showcased his hosting skills on various variety programs, and Sieun, who has been receiving the spotlight as the next generation's idol MC with her experience as a special MC on music shows, a representative of the Korea Music Content Association stated.
Nomination List
The complete list of nominees for this year has not been revealed yet. Only Artist of the Year nominees in both physical and digital album sessions. They are as below:
Artist of the Year in Digital Music
December 2020
- Iz*One for Panorama
- Ben for Lonely night
- Rain for Switch on Me (duet with JYP)
- Lee Hi for For You (featuring Crush)
- Taeyeon for What Do I Call You
January 2021
- (G)I-DLE for Hwaa
- Gyeongseo and MJ for Let's Have a Drink
- IU for Celebrity
- Epik High for Rosario (featuring CL and Zico)
- HyunA for I'm Not Cool
February 2021
- Shinee for Don't Call Me
- Kang Daniel for Paranoia
- Sunmi for Tail
- Sechs Kies for Don't Look Back
- Paul Kim for Love Letter
March 2021
- RosÃ© for On The Ground
- IU for Lilac
- IU for Coin
- IU for Hi Spring Bye
- Lim Young Woong for My Starry Love
April 2021
- Itzy for In the Morning
- Kang Daniel for Antidote
- Davichi for Just Hug Me
- Kassy for I Will Light Your Way
- Ha Dong Qn and Bong-gu for I Will Be Waiting
May 2021
- Aespa for Next Level
- BTS for Butter
- Oh My Girl for Dun Dun Dance
- Joy for Hello
- Heize for Happen
June 2021
- NCT Dream for Hello Future
- Twice for Alcohol-Free
- Brave Girls for Chi Mat Ba Ram
- Big Mama for One Day More
- Epik High for Rain Song (featuring Colde)
July 2021
- AKMU for NAKKA (with IU)
- AKMU for Hey Kid, Close Your Eyes (with Lee Sun-hee)
- SG Wannabe for You're the Best of Me
- BTS for Permission to Dance
- Taeyeon for Weekend
August 2021
- 10cm for Go Back
- Red Velvet for Queendom
- MeloMance for Go Back
- Jeon Somi for Dumb Dumb
- Car, the Garden for Closely Far Away
September 2021
- Coldplay and BTS for My Universe
- Itzy for LOCO
- NCT 127 for Sticker
- STAYC for Stereotype
- Lee Mu-jin for Fall in Fall
October 2021
- Aespa for Savage
- NCT 127 for Favorite (Vampire)
- Davichi for First Loss
- Seventeen for Rock with You
- IU for Strawberry Moon
Artist of the Year for Physical Album
1st Quarter (December 2020 â€“ February 2021)
- Iz*One for One-reeler / Act IV
- Treasure for The First Step: Treasure Effect
- Kim Ho Joong for The Classic Album I â€“ My Favorite Arias
- Kim Ho Joong for The Classic Album II â€“ My Favorite Songs
- Shinee for Don't Call Me
2nd Quarter (March-May 2021)
- Enhypen for Border: Carnival
- NCT Dream for Hot Sauce
- RosÃ© for R
- Baekhyun for Bambi
- Tomorrow X Together for The Chaos Chapter: Freeze
3rd Quarter (June â€“ August 2021)
- EXO for Don't Fight the Feeling
- NCT Dream for Hello Future
- Stray Kids for Noeasy
- BTS for Butter
- Seventeen for Your Choice
Other Nomination Categories are:
- New Artist of the Year in Digital Music and Physical Album
- Record Production of the Year TBA
- Discovery of the Year
- Composer of the Year
- Lyricist of the Year
- Performer of the Year â€“ Musical Instrument
- Performer of the Year â€“ Chorus
- Style of the Year â€“ Choreography
- Style of the Year â€“ Stylist
- Hot Performance of the Year
- K-pop Contribution of the Year
- World K-pop Star
- Song of the Year in International Pop
- International Rising Star of the Year
- Popular Singer of the Year
- Music Steady Seller of the Year
- World K-Pop Rookie
- Retail Album of the Year
- Top Kit-Seller of the Year
- Social Hot Star of the Year
- Mubeat Global Choice