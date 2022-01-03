Gaon Chart Music Awards 2022: Date, Time, Host, Lineup, and Live Stream Details

January is packed with award shows for music lovers, and the 11th annual Goan Chart Music Awards is one of them. The glam event is scheduled for the last Thursday of this month. It will be broadcast live for people from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The organizers, Korea Music Content Association, have shared details about the annual award ceremony, like the date, time, venue, and hosts. They also urged Korean music lovers from different locations to look forward to this event. It could feature some performances of the globally known K-pop bands and artists.

Here is Everything to Know About Gaon Chart Music Awards 2022:

Date, Time, and Venue

The award show will begin at 7 pm KST from the Jamsil Arena in Seoul on January 27. The 11th annual award ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters. It will also reveal the winners of this year.

Hosts and Lineup

Super Junior member Eunhyuk will host the glam event this year with STAYC member Sieun. Both the MCs are hosting the live event for the first time. But Eunhyuk, whose real name is Lee Hyuk Jae is experienced in hosting an award show as he was the MC of the 23rd annual Seoul Music Awards.

Meanwhile, the presenters and performers lineup for this year is not out yet. The organizers are yet to release it. The details could be revealed in the upcoming days.

Live Stream Details

Gaon Chart Music Awards 2022 will kickstart with a live telecast from the Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Thursday. It will be available to watch on MNet, and they can stream on the official YouTube channel. International fans could get a chance to watch the glam event live online for free on VLive.

What to Expect?

Apart from the red carpet arrivals and star-studded performances, the show might also feature some special collaborations. The organizers have shared tidbits of details about the event.

Nomination List

The complete list of nominees for this year has not been revealed yet. Only Artist of the Year nominees in both physical and digital album sessions. They are as below:

Artist of the Year in Digital Music

December 2020

Iz*One for Panorama

Ben for Lonely night

Rain for Switch on Me (duet with JYP)

Lee Hi for For You (featuring Crush)

Taeyeon for What Do I Call You

January 2021

(G)I-DLE for Hwaa

Gyeongseo and MJ for Let's Have a Drink

IU for Celebrity

Epik High for Rosario (featuring CL and Zico)

HyunA for I'm Not Cool

February 2021

Shinee for Don't Call Me

Kang Daniel for Paranoia

Sunmi for Tail

Sechs Kies for Don't Look Back

Paul Kim for Love Letter

March 2021

RosÃ© for On The Ground

IU for Lilac

IU for Coin

IU for Hi Spring Bye

Lim Young Woong for My Starry Love

April 2021

Itzy for In the Morning

Kang Daniel for Antidote

Davichi for Just Hug Me

Kassy for I Will Light Your Way

Ha Dong Qn and Bong-gu for I Will Be Waiting

May 2021

Aespa for Next Level

BTS for Butter

Oh My Girl for Dun Dun Dance

Joy for Hello

Heize for Happen

June 2021

NCT Dream for Hello Future

Twice for Alcohol-Free

Brave Girls for Chi Mat Ba Ram

Big Mama for One Day More

Epik High for Rain Song (featuring Colde)

July 2021

AKMU for NAKKA (with IU)

AKMU for Hey Kid, Close Your Eyes (with Lee Sun-hee)

SG Wannabe for You're the Best of Me

BTS for Permission to Dance

Taeyeon for Weekend

August 2021

10cm for Go Back

Red Velvet for Queendom

MeloMance for Go Back

Jeon Somi for Dumb Dumb

Car, the Garden for Closely Far Away

September 2021

Coldplay and BTS for My Universe

Itzy for LOCO

NCT 127 for Sticker

STAYC for Stereotype

Lee Mu-jin for Fall in Fall

October 2021

Aespa for Savage

NCT 127 for Favorite (Vampire)

Davichi for First Loss

Seventeen for Rock with You

IU for Strawberry Moon

Artist of the Year for Physical Album

1st Quarter (December 2020 â€“ February 2021)

Iz*One for One-reeler / Act IV

Treasure for The First Step: Treasure Effect

Kim Ho Joong for The Classic Album I â€“ My Favorite Arias

Kim Ho Joong for The Classic Album II â€“ My Favorite Songs

Shinee for Don't Call Me

2nd Quarter (March-May 2021)

Enhypen for Border: Carnival

NCT Dream for Hot Sauce

RosÃ© for R

Baekhyun for Bambi

Tomorrow X Together for The Chaos Chapter: Freeze

3rd Quarter (June â€“ August 2021)

EXO for Don't Fight the Feeling

NCT Dream for Hello Future

Stray Kids for Noeasy

BTS for Butter

Seventeen for Your Choice

Other Nomination Categories are: