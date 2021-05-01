'Game of Thrones' Star Esmé Bianco Sues Marilyn Manson for Sexual Assault, Gives Horrific Details

Actor Esmé Bianco has sued rock icon Brian Warner, popularly known as Marilyn Manson, for sexual assault. Bianco, who played the character Rose in the drama Game of Thrones, has filed a federal civil lawsuit in a California court. She accused Manson of multiple violent sexual assaults, a rape and other abuse between 2009 and 2013.

British-American actor Bianco also accused Manson along with his former manager Tony Ciulla and Ciulla's management company of violating human trafficking laws. The complaint states that the company was involved in employing fraud in the name of job opportunities while the reality was using force and threats of force to obtain unpaid labor. The actress had stated that she had undergone physical, sexual, psychological and emotional abuse across a multiyear relationship.

In a statement, Bianco told that Mansion had been left unchecked for far too long because of his money power and fame. She also said that the industry had turned a blind eye into his wrongdoings.

Bianco's Account of Marilyn Manson

Bianco gave graphical details of the horrors she had experienced. In her complaint the actress stated that Manson had asked her for nude photographs in return of an acting chance in a potential film. In 2009, Manson cast Bianco in his music video I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies. She was flown to Los Angeles and was in for a shock when she reached. Because there was no crew and she was asked to say in Manson's home. She was told to wear lingerie as her costume and was not provided food or even allowed to sleep. Instead she was served drugs and alcohol.

Speaking about the case, Bianco's attorney Howard King stated, "While we understand that the criminal investigations are still ongoing, it is vital that we pursue every possible avenue to hold him accountable for the horrific acts he committed."

"Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard. My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice," said Bianco.

Criminal Investigation by California Authorities

It can be noted that Manson is already under criminal investigation by California authorities for violence and sexual assault complaints filed by several other women in February. Earlier, Manson's former partner, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood, had said that the singer had abused her horrifically. Manson had taken to Instagram to react to Wood's allegations.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," Manson had posted in February. His agency Ciulla has not responded to these claims.