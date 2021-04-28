Korean Man Sexually Assaults Daughter-In-Law After Taking Viagra, Gets 5-Year Jail

The Gwangju District Court has sentenced 70-year-old man to five year's jail term for sexually assaulting his daughter-in-law. The public has expressed disbelief over the light punishment given to a crime of severe nature.

The court gave the verdict of five-year imprisonment to the accused on April 27. The man has also been directed to perform 40 hours of community service in welfare facilities for children and people with disabilities.

Woman Suffered from a Disorder

The case pertains to a complaint filed in February 2019. A woman had filed a complaint against the accused stating that she was being sexually harassed. The woman was being harassed by her father-in-law ever since she moved into her husband's parental house.

A woman was asked to stay with her in-laws after three months of marriage. But it is said that she was suffering from a mental disorder related to memory. The father-in-law knew about the disorder and took advantage of her. It is said that the woman would forget selective actions and dialogues because of her disorder. It is also said that he used Viagra and sexually assaulted the woman.

When questioned, the man told the court that he had loved his daughter-in-law. "My only crime was loving my daughter-in-law, he had said." After the hearing, the court pronounced the man guilty and announced the verdict.

"The accused made his daughter-in-law, who was struggling with a mental disorder, the target of his sexual desires. He failed to notify family members of the damage he caused and instead, went to get a prescribed erectile dysfunction drug. He committed the sexual assault with even more power," stated the Gwangju District Court.

Public Anger Against Verdict

It also said that the woman's dreams and hopes were crushed just three months after her marriage, when she moved into her in-law's house. It is said that she is still struggling to shake off off the mental distress she received.

But the public has expressed anger against the verdict. The public opinion is that the accused has received a light sentence, while considering the crime he has committed. But the court said that it took into consideration the fact that the man did not face any case nor was convicted before this. It also stated that the verdict was also the result of considering the wishes of the family that had demanded severe punishment for the accused.