Diana Rigg, who is known for her works in iconic movies and TV series such as "The Avengers," in which she played the glamorous agent Emma Peel has died at the age of 82. Reportedly, the British actress was suffering from cancer.

Actress Rachael Stirling, who is the Emmy and Tony-winning actress's daughter said that her mother was diagnosed with cancer in March. Rigg's daughter said that her mother spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and took deep pride in her profession.

Rigg Had Cancer

Dame Diana is known for her role in Bond movies. The actress gained international fame for playing the cunning Lady Olenna Tyrell in HBO's popular show "Game of Thrones" from 2013 to 2017. She was nominated three times for an Emmy for an outstanding guest appearance in a drama series. Rigg also starred opposite 007 actor George Lazenby, who played the titular Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service in the year 1969.

She played the ill-fated Bond girl Tracy di Vicenzo. Her iconic seductive spy character of Emma Peel grabbed much attention from her fans worldwide and she became household fame in England and in the US. She later went on to step into the roles of Duchess of Buccleuch, the court's Mistress of the Robes in the second season of PBS as "Victoria".

Later in 2018, In 2018, Diana Rigg made a comeback to the theater. She stepped into the character of Mrs. Higgins in "My Fair Lady" and then she was again nominated for a Tony Award in the category of Best Actress in a featured role, musical. Soon after the news of her demise spread, the actress' co-stars and friends and fans took to social media on Thursday to pay their last respects to the late British actress.

Here Are Some of the Tweets Shared by Rigg's friends: