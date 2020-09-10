In the midst of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, nothing seems to feel right, but the entertaining posts of celebrities and modelling sensations has kept the people's spirit alive. Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko is one among these modelling sensations who has left millions of fans drooling over her latest Instagram post.

The diva, also known to be the Russian Kim Kardashian, has once again grabbed the spotlight for her smoking hot look as she rocks an "All Black" outfit leaving her massive cleavage on display in the sizzling photo.

In her latest Instagram photo, Anastasiya is seen giving a sultry pose while she holds a stylish handbag in her hand. This isn't the first time Anastasiya making heads turn in a hot revealing outfit. The 25-year-old Russian model had earlier left her fans' hearts racing with an eye-popping picture in which she flaunts her perky derriere.

Huge Following on Social Media

Well, the modelling queen has often managed to rack up millions of views and likes by uploading sizzling photos and hot videos on her official Instagram account. Unlike any other modelling celebrities on social media, Anastasiya has dared to share topless photos and barely-there thong bikini snaps with her fans online.

Anastasiya is known for her hot Onlyfans videos through which she has managed to create a huge fanbase. She has a whopping number of followers on Instagram today. Her latest picture n the photo-sharing platform has garnered much attention from fans all over the world. Anastasiya likes to show off her curvaceous figure on the internet but she has been very secretive of her personal and dating life.

Anastasiya Kvitko's Boyfriend

1994 Russian born Anastasiya Kvitko is currently single. However, she was in a relationship with Arseny Sharov, a well-known businessman in Russia. And according to reports, the diva unlike other celebs had only one relationship previously.