Gabrielle Henry: Miss Jamaica Likely to Remain in Hospital for Another Week After Brutal Fall from Stage During Miss Universe

Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, is likely to stay in the hospital for at least another week after suffering a brutal fall from the Miss Universe stage in Thailand on Wednesday. "Gabby isn't doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly," her concerned sister told the Miss Universe Jamaica organization on Friday.

The 28-year-old contestant, accompanied by her mother and sister at Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Thailand, has been placed in the intensive care unit for at least a week. Doctors will continue to monitor her condition and provide specialized treatment closely, the Miss Universe organization shared in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Never Expected This

No further details about Henry's condition have been released. The incident occurred during the preliminary evening-gown round of the 47th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok. Henry was walking the stage in a striking orange gown when she suddenly fell off the dark runway and landed face-first in the crowd, footage shared on social media shows.

Audience members can be seen jumping from their seats to help her, and other videos show her being carefully carried away on a stretcher.

Henry was immediately taken to a hospital in Thailand, where officials said Thursday that she miraculously avoided any life-threatening injuries and did not break a single bone.

Her fall comes amid a series of controversies surrounding the 47th Miss Universe pageant. Notably, judge Omar Harfouch resigned from the official jury just days before the competition began.

Amid All the Controversies

Harfouch said that an "impromptu jury" with personal connections to some contestants had already decided who would advance, despite the 136 women competing.

In another controversy, Miss Universe executive Nawat Itsaragrisil was removed from this year's pageant after a heated confrontation with Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch. The incident prompted a dozen other contestants to walk out of a pre-pageant event in solidarity with her.

Miss Mexico ultimately went on to win the pageant.

Meanwhile, organizers are asking fans to keep Henry in their thoughts. An ophthalmologist and founder of the See Me Foundation, Henry has dedicated her work to supporting people with visual impairments in Jamaica.

"During this profoundly difficult time, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization is earnestly calling on Jamaicans at home and across the Diaspora to continue keeping Gabrielle in their prayers," officials said.

"We also encourage friends, supporters, and well-wishers worldwide to join in lifting her in love, strength, and hope. We respectfully ask the public and social media users to avoid sharing negative comments, misinformation, or speculation that may cause further distress to the family."