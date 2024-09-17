Gabriella Cario: Airhostess and Mom-of-Three Collapses and Dies Before Boarding after 'Feeling Unwell' as Passengers Watch in Horror

A mother of three, flight attendant collapsed and died in front of shocked passengers as they were boarding their flight. Gabriella Cario, 57, had been feeling ill while waiting at the boarding gate on Saturday afternoon but decided not to seek medical attention, as she was eager to return home to her husband and three sons.

As she boarded the aircraft, her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she passed away within minutes, leaving passengers and coworkers in shock. Passengers were asked to disembark as paramedics quickly arrived at the scene. Despite their attempts to revive the 57-year-old, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Collapses and Dies In Front of Passengers

Cario was pronounced dead at the scene, with passengers left shocked. The incident occurred at Reggio Calabria Airport, located southeast of Naples, Italy.

Following Cario's death, ITA Airways flight 1156, which was headed to Rome Fiumicino, was delayed until the evening.

Several other flights were also delayed.

Cario was employed as a flight attendant with ITA Airways but was flying as a passenger to her home in Sabaudia, near Latina. Originally from Naples, she was based in Rome, working on both domestic and international flights.

Her funeral is scheduled for September 17 in Sabaudia. The exact cause of her death remains unclear, with reports only describing it as a result of a 'sudden illness.'

Police have launched an investigation but as of now, they don't suspect foul play.

Sabaudia mayor Alberto Mosca said: "I knew Gabriella. She was a bright, always-smiling, and kind woman.

"On behalf of the administration and the entire community, I extend our heartfelt condolences to her husband and her beloved three children."

Mid-Air Tragedy

This isn't the first time such an incident has happened. In 2022, a Gulf Air flight attendant died tragically after suffering a heart attack midair during a flight from Bahrain to Paris.

Air steward Yasser Saleh Al Yazidi became ill while he was attending to passengers on board Gulf Air aircraft GF-19 that left Bahrain International and was headed to Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

According to reports, passengers initially didn't realize that Yazidi had suffered a massive heart attack. The cabin crew tried not to disturb the passengers.

However, when the medical team arrived and entered the plane, many sensed something was wrong.

Some flyers finally realized that there was some medical emergency and it concerned a member of the cabin crew when they saw Yazidi being carried off the flight. Many panicked but the sensible crew pacified them.