YouTuber Gabi DeMartino is being accused of selling child porn after sharing a video of herself flashing the camera as a child on her OnlyFans page.

On Tuesday, DeMartino's followers received a strange notification, asking them to pay $3 to gain access to a 35-second video clip along with the message, "won't put my panties on." After subscribers paid the fee, they were presented with footage of the YouTuber as a young child exposing herself.

In the video, a young DeMartino is seen pulling up her dress and flashing the camera as she is told to put her panties on. The video has now sparked outrage with many accusing the YouTuber of selling child pornography.

OnlyFans Account Taken Down

The video sparked outrage across social media with users calling out DeMartino for clickbaiting users into purchasing child porn and urged OnlyFans to permanently deactivate the YouTuber's account.

"Hi @OnlyFansSupport. I just learned that one of your users @gabcake Gabi DeMartino advertised a video of a 3 year old child flashing her private area as sexual content for $3. This behavior is dangerous and this user needs to be deplatformed," wrote one user.

"Gabi Demartino posted a video on her Only Fans of herself as a toddler flashing the camera instructed by her father. She was charging $3 to view the video. This is child p*rnography, it is illegal to post and sell and buy," commented another.

"I have absolutely NO words right now. Gabi Demartino really uploaded a video of herself as a child lifting up her dress to her Only Fans account. @OnlyFans this content is disturbing, inappropriate and illegal. Please do something," tweeted yet another.

Shortly after the online uproar, OnlyFans pulled down DeMartino's account. "I can confirm that the account in question was deactivated in violation of OnlyFans' Terms of Service," a rep for the adult subscription platform said in a statement.

DeMartino Claims It Was a Goofy Home Video

Not long after her account was taken down, DeMartino posted a series of tweets addressing the controversy.

"A childhood video of me on the phone sayin 'Nani says put your panties back on' and jumping up and down laughing. I'm sorry I didn't think that one through. period. a home-video i love to share w my friends & i use my OF as a 'finsta' page where i share stuff as i would w friends," she wrote.

"The video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal onlyfans fancy babies," she added in a subsequent tweet. "I am sorry that this wasn't thought out completely I apologize. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong."