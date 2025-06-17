G7 Backs Israel's Right to Defend as Tensions with Iran Escalate; Labels Iran a Threat to Regional Stability

As the Israel-Iran conflict entered its fifth consecutive day with relentless missile and drone strikes, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) issued a unified statement on Tuesday backing Israel's right to defend itself.

Meeting in Canada, the G7 called Iran the "principal source of regional instability and terror" and urged immediate de-escalation in the Middle East.

The joint statement reaffirmed the G7's support for Israel's security and emphasized the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. "We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself," the declaration read.

Highlighting the humanitarian cost of the crisis, the G7 also emphasized protecting civilians and called for a broader ceasefire that includes Gaza. "Iran can never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. We urge a resolution to the Iranian crisis that leads to broader de-escalation in the region," the leaders stated.

With global energy markets rattled by the intensifying conflict, the G7 warned of potential disruptions and pledged to act jointly to preserve energy stability. "We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Israel raised alarms across Tehran, issuing urgent evacuation notices as preparations for large-scale airstrikes intensified. The move signaled a possible escalation into a full-scale regional war.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who had been attending the G7 summit, abruptly cut his visit short. He posted on Truth Social urging immediate evacuation of Tehran, aligning with Israel's warnings. "Everyone should evacuate Tehran," Trump wrote, indicating a serious and imminent threat.

Trump added that the situation could have been avoided if Iran had agreed to a nuclear deal with the U.S. He warned that the deadlock has now pushed the region to the edge of a broader conflict, calling for urgent diplomatic action to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from Agencies)