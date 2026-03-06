Frito-Lay Recalls Miss Vickie's Chips In Six States Over Undeclared Milk Allergen

Frito-Lay recalls Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle potato chips

Recall due to undeclared milk allergen in mislabeled chip bags

Affected products sold in six U.S. states since January

No allergic reactions reported so far, company says

Frito-Lay Recalls Chips by Miss Vickie due to Milk Allergen Missed undeclared. A voluntary recall has been announced of some bags of Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips following the identification of an unlabeled milk allergen that may cause severe health risk to the dairy allergic customers.

Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, announced the recall and provided publicity by use of an alert by the U.S food and drug administration. The company claims that some of the 8-ounce bags of the product have jalape-flavored potato chips instead of the one indicated on the package, which means that the packages might contain milk ingredients which were not included in the label.

There is a risk of serious or life threatening allergic reactions of the consumers who are allergic or highly sensitive to milk in case the concerned product is consumed. Frito-Lay claimed to have recalled their products as a precautionary measure when the problem was detected by one of the consumers.

Product Sold In Six U.S. States

The impacted bags were being sold to retailers in 6 states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company started selling the chips in Jan. 15 through grocery stores, convenience stores, drugs stores and some digital retailers.

Regulators indicated that the consumers are able to recognize the product that has been recalls with the help of certain details which had been printed on the packaging. The bags have the UPC code 0 28400761772, the date of "Guaranteed Fresh April 21, 2026 and either of the following manufacturing codes 38U301414 or 48U101514.

The recall only covers 8-ounce bags of Miss Vickie with those identifiers of Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips. The other variations of Miss Vickies chips are not impacted, even the bags that are sold under the variety snack pack.

Health Hazards associated with Unreported Allergens

According to the experts in food safety, one of the most frequent sources of product recall problems in the United States is the undeclared allergens. Symptoms of allergies to milk may include mild reactions like hives or stomachache to severe reactions like anaphylaxis, a life-threatening critical situation that has to be treated immediately by a physician.

Since allergens labelling is a very important measure to protect the target consumers who have food allergies, the federal government policy keeps providing labeling of the food ingredients that can lead to allergy. FDA advised the recall of the chips should not be taken by those with a milk allergy, or extreme sensitivity.

"Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of a limited number of 8-ounce bags of Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk," the company said in the recall notice.

Nonetheless, the product is not dangerous to those who are not allergic to dairy. According to Frito-Lay, by the time of statement of the recall, the company did not come across any incidences of allergic reactions related to the chips that were being recalled.

Consumers Attached Notice To Packing

The company recommended that the consumers who have already bought the recalled product should examine the packaging details and should not take the chips provided that their codes are similar to the one listed in the recall notice.

Affected goods can either be refunded or disposed in a safe manner at the location of purchase. Judged infrequently but sporadically throughout the packaged food sector, food recalls due to undeclared allergens take place either as a result of packaging failures or due to a product mix-up in the manufacturing process.

To minimize the chances of an accidental exposure to allergic ingredients, regulators encourage consumers with food allergies to be notified on the notices related to recall. FDA claimed that it will keep on the case of the recall and the manufacturer will strive to take the affected products off the shelves and distribution channels of the stores.