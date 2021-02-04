An 81-person orgy at a French warehouse was broken up by police last Friday because it breached coronavirus regulations.

According to The Independent, the sex party was raided by police at a warehouse in the Collegien, which is about 20 miles outside Paris.

French police received a tip-off of a party taking place on Friday night in the Parisian suburb by locals. When officers arrived on the scene at around 9 p.m., they found 11 people in the parking lot, who they fined €135 ($162) for violating the country's coronavirus curfew, which restricts movement between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to mitigate the spread of the virus.

At 11 p.m., the officers obtained legal permission to enter the warehouse and found that a large number of people were engaging in sexual activity. The sex party also featured booze, sound systems and light installations.

Orgies Are Super-Spreader Events

Orgies between consenting adults is legal in France but violating COVID-19 regulations is not. According to Daily Mail, "warehouse orgies generally involve people swapping partners, or turning up alone to find new ones," therefore can turn into super-spreader events that can infects hundreds, if not dozens more.

A total of 81 people were fined for violating the curfew and three people believed to have organized the orgy were detained for questioning. "The event was in breach of the curfew, and there were also problems with masks and social distancing," an investigator told the outlet. "Those involved in the party cooperated with the police, and there was no resistance to the police."

25-Man Orgy Busted by Belgian Police In December

This is not the first time over the past few weeks that a European orgy breaking lockdown rules is grabbing headlines. In December, a 25-man gay sex party was raided by police in Brussels, Belgium, for flouting COVID-19 rules, as previously reported.

Police received complaints of a "night-time disturbance" and when they arrived at the location to investigate they found 24 naked men at the gathering, which was attended by diplomats, including an anti-gay Hungarian lawmaker, József Szájer, who was caught while fleeing from the window of the building. He resigned from his position in the wake of the scandal.