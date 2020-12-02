A Hungarian lawmaker has resigned from his position after he was caught leaving a "sex party" that was raided by police in Brussels last week.

József Szájer, a senior politician from Hungary's ruling Fidesz party, resigned from his role as a senior Member of the European Parliament after admitting to attending the party, which local media described as "an orgy" that was busted by Brussels police.

Szájer Caught Fleeing from First-Floor Window of 'Orgy'

Szájer tendered his resignation on Sunday after he was caught fleeing from a sex party in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday, Nov. 27.

Police received complaints of a "night-time disturbance" on Friday night and when they arrived at the location to investigate they found 24 naked men at the gathering, which included diplomats, according to local newspaper La Dernière Heure.

"We interrupted a gang bang," a local police source told the publication. Szájer was later apprehended after being spotted by a passerby climbing out of the first-floor window and "fleeing along the gutter," according to the public prosecutor's office. Authorities also recovered narcotics from the politician's bag.

"A passer-by reported to the police that he had seen a man fleeing along the gutter; he was able to identify the man. The man's hands were bloody. It is possible that he may have been injured while fleeing. Narcotics were found in his backpack. The man was unable to produce any identity documents. He was escorted to his place of residence, where he identified himself as S. J. (1961) by means of a diplomatic passport," the public prosecutor's office said.

'It Was Irresponsible On My Part'

Szájer acknowledged his presence at the party and apologized for his actions but insisted that he was not using drugs.

"A newspaper ran in the Belgian press today about a house party in Brussels on Friday that I was attending," he said on Tuesday. "After the police certificate, I indicated that I was a representative because I did not have a card, the police conducted the procedure, was given a verbal warning and then taken home."

"I didn't use drugs, I offered to the police on the spot to have an official test done, but they didn't. Police said an ecstasy pill was found. It's not mine, I don't know who placed it and how. I made a statement to the police about this," he added. "I am sorry that I have violated the rules of assembly, it was irresponsible on my part, I will take the penalties for that."

The Fidesz Party's Anti-Gay Stance

In November, Szájer, a long-serving member of Prime Minister Victor Orbán's party, helped draft the country's anti-gay constitution. The amendment effectively banned adoption for same-sex couples. Earlier this year, the party also voted to end legal recognition of trans people.

Following Szájer's resignation, the Fidesz party wrote in a statement that he made the right decision by stepping down. "He made the only right decision. We acknowledge his decision, just as we acknowledge that he has apologized to his family, his political community and to the voters."