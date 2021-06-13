French Open Live Streaming: Where to Watch The Final Match Online for FREE in US, Canada, India, Australia and UK?

After unseeded Barbora Krejcikova defeated 31-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the Women's Single final at Roland Garros, now all eyes are on the men's final to be held on Sunday, 13 June. The No 1 seeded Novak Djokovic will take on No 5 seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open.

Djokovic beat No 9 seeded Matteo Berrettini and No 3 seeded Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final and semi-final to reach the final stage while Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated No 2 seeded Daniil Medvedev and No 6 seeded Alexander Zverev to find a spot in the last stage of the French Open 2021.

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas have clashed on seven occasions and the former had won the battles five times with the latter had last laugh in two matches.

In the last three matches played between them, Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas.

This is for the sixth time that Novak Djokovic has entered the final in French Open and this is his 29 Grand Slam final in total. Whereas Tsitsipas has reached this stage for the first time.

Where to Watch the French Open Women's Single Final Live Online?

India

The French Open will be aired live on Star Sports in India. The netizens can watch the tournament on the channel's digital platform Disney + Hotstar. In addition to this, mobile service providers like let their premium customers watch tennis matches for free by downloading their apps and streaming services. For example, Jio customers should download the Jio TV app and log into star sports to catch the action.



Watch the Frenc Open Live in US

The fans of tennis in the US can watch the final on NBC Sports. The subscribers of the channel download NBC Sports app to catch the action live. Also, netizens can stream the match live on Peacock, the channel's streaming service.

UK and Ireland Live Streaming

The fans in the UK can watch the match on ITV4 and online on ITV Hub. Netizens can stream the matches on Eurosport and Amazon Prime Video.

The other options for the people in the US to watch the match between Krejcikova and Pavlyuchenkova are: Fubo TV and Tennis Channel Plus.

Australia Live Streaming

In Australia, the French Open is aired on Channel 9 for free. Netizens can catch the action live on 9now website and Stan Sport.

Watch French Open Live in Canada

The tennis fans in Canada watch the French Open 2021 on RDS and TSN. The subscribers of these channels can watch the matches online on its website.

France: France TV and Amazon Prime Video

South Africa: Supersports

However, netizens can watch any of the streaming services through VPN.