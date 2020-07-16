A TikTok user was enjoying her time at the beach when she was approached by a "Karen" demanding she "cover up" because her children couldn't stop staring at her.

The user, a dancer named Aurea Miranda who is originally from Mexico but now lives in New York, was filming a TikTok video at Freedom Lake in LaGrange, when the angry mother stormed over and the whole incident was captured on camera.

The unidentified woman told Miranda to "ger her a** covered" because her sons were "staring at her," while insisting that she couldn't "be nude on a beach" even though she was wearing a G-string bikini.

'Your A** is Hanging Out in a Public Place'

"You see those group of boys over there? Those are my boys. They're staring at your a**, which is hanging out in the middle of a public place," the woman told Miranda as she demanded that she change into something less revealing.

"Do you need a pair of shorts? Because I have an extra pair," the woman tells her, to which a confused Miranda responds, "What do you mean?"

"I mean get your a** covered, that's what I mean. Thank you," the woman says before Miranda asks her: "Is there a rule that says that?"

"Yeah there is, it's called nudity," the "Karen" replied. "You can't be nude on a beach like this. It's a public place." Miranda later confirmed with park staff that her swimsuit was okay to wear but noted that the woman approached her without wearing a mask, which is a violation of the state law that requires citizens to wear face coverings in public places.

Towards the end of the clip, a group of guys can be seen lingering in the background staring at Miranda while she films her video.

Internet Tells Woman to Teach Her 'Pervert' Kids Manners

The video has since gone viral on social media and has already garnered over 3.1 million views, racking up hundreds of comments with users saying the woman should teach her children some manners instead of coming at Miranda.

"Why can't she teach her boys not to stare," wrote one user. "Teach her boys to not stare at a girl minding her own,' commented another, while a third chimed in with, "Lmao guys there is nothing wrong with what she's wearing that lady and her child are just thinking like perverts."

Watch the video below: