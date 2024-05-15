Frankly Speaking Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Frankly Speaking episode 6 will air on JTBC on Thursday (May 16) at 8:50 pm KST. Episode 6 will feature Go Kyung Pyo as Song Ki Baek and Kang Han Na as passionate variety show writer On Woo Ju. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Screenwriter Choi Kyung Sun wrote the script for Frankly Speaking. Director Jang Ji Yeon directed the romantic comedy-drama. It revolves around the life of Ki Baek, whose life changes after an accident. The news anchor worked hard to create a clean image and strictly followed the rules in life. He develops a strange condition after electrocution. Ki Baek's body and mind prevent him from lying.

The JTBC drama features Woo Ju as someone willing to do anything to make her program entertaining. She finds Ki Baek a potential candidate for her variety show. Their life changes after they begin to work together on a television project. A poster for the mini-series shows Woo Ju pulling Ki Baek by his time. He follows her around like an obedient co-worker.

Here is everything about Frankly Speaking episode 6, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Frankly Speaking Episode 6:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A newly released stills show Woo Ju spending time with Ki Baek on a serene mountain at night. According to the production team, the photos feature the beginning of their romantic relationship. They teased hidden hints about the future relationship between Ki Baek and Woo Ju.

"Please stay tuned to witness their emotional journey during the first shoot of the dating show Couple Paradise to see how their feelings sway and what dramatic changes occur between them," the producers shared.