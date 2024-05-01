Frankly Speaking: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Frankly Speaking will premiere on JTBC on Wednesday (May 1) at 8:50 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce Go Kyung Pyo as rising news anchor Song Ki Baek. Kang Han Na will portray passionate variety show writer On Woo Ju. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Screenwriter Choi Kyung Sun wrote the script for Frankly Speaking. Director Jang Ji Yeon directed the romantic comedy-drama. It revolves around the life of Ki Baek, whose life changes after an accident. The news anchor worked hard to create a clean image and strictly followed the rules in life. He develops a strange condition after electrocution. Ki Baek's body and mind prevent him from lying.

The JTBC drama will feature Woo Ju as someone willing to do anything to make her program entertaining. She finds Ki Baek, a potential candidate for her variety show. They begin to work together on a television project. A poster for the mini-series shows Woo Ju pulling Ki Baek by his time. He follows her around like an obedient co-worker.

Here is everything about Frankly Speaking episode 1, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Frankly Speaking Episode 1:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A newly released poster shows Woo Ju mercilessly dragging Ki Baek around when he was in a total mess. According to the production team, the poster features the beginning of their relationship. They teased hidden hints about the future relationship between Ki Baek and Woo Ju.

"This newly released image captures the beginning of Ki Baek and Woo Ju's story, but there are also many clues hidden in the poster that hint at the future of their relationship. Once the drama starts airing, if you follow the story of these two people whose lives are utterly changed in a shocking twist, this main poster will look different to you than it does right now," the producers shared.